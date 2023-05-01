All Sections
Air defence forces destroy all Russian missiles and drones over Kyiv

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 1 May 2023, 06:47
Air defence forces destroy all Russian missiles and drones over Kyiv
AIR DEFENCE SYSTEM, STOCK PHOTO FROM DEFENCE.UA WEBSITE

Preliminary reports indicate that all Russian missiles and drones in the skies over Kyiv were destroyed in the early hours of 1 May.

Source: Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Last night the enemy carried out another massive air assault on Ukraine. It is the second in a row in the past three days. According to preliminary information, the missiles were fired from strategic aircraft (Tu-95MS).

The air-raid in the capital lasted for about three hours.

Once again, the Russians have performed a complex attack, deploying cruise missiles and drones simultaneously.

According to preliminary reports, our air defence forces have destroyed all enemy missiles and UAVs in Kyiv airspace! The information is being confirmed."

Details: Popko also added that according to the latest reports, no civilian casualties or damage to residential buildings or infrastructure were reported so far.

The information is being updated.

Background: It was reported during the night that air defence was operating in Kyiv and the oblast.

