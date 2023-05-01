All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Air defence forces destroy all Russian missiles and drones over Kyiv

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 1 May 2023, 06:47
Air defence forces destroy all Russian missiles and drones over Kyiv
AIR DEFENCE SYSTEM, STOCK PHOTO FROM DEFENCE.UA WEBSITE

Preliminary reports indicate that all Russian missiles and drones in the skies over Kyiv were destroyed in the early hours of 1 May.

Source: Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Last night the enemy carried out another massive air assault on Ukraine. It is the second in a row in the past three days. According to preliminary information, the missiles were fired from strategic aircraft (Tu-95MS).

The air-raid in the capital lasted for about three hours.

Once again, the Russians have performed a complex attack, deploying cruise missiles and drones simultaneously.

According to preliminary reports, our air defence forces have destroyed all enemy missiles and UAVs in Kyiv airspace! The information is being confirmed."

Details: Popko also added that according to the latest reports, no civilian casualties or damage to residential buildings or infrastructure were reported so far.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

The information is being updated.

Background: It was reported during the night that air defence was operating in Kyiv and the oblast.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photo, videoZelenskyy in Netherlands was shown Patriot air defence systems, artillery and armoured vehicles prepared for Ukraine

Zelenskyy and Dutch Prime Minister supported establishment of special tribunal for crime of Russian aggression in The Hague

photo, videoUkrainian delegates tried to disrupt Russian delegation's speech at PABSEC summit and fought over the flag on sidelines

Russia unlikely to be capable of significant offensive in Ukraine this year

Zelenskyy responds to Medvedev's call for him to be killed

Russians to be expelled from Crimea individually, not collectively

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:54
Occupiers frighten locals with dam break on Dnipro and possible flooding of Zaporizhzhia NPP
23:06
Bayraktar drone out of control was shot down over Kyiv
22:43
photo, videoZelenskyy in Netherlands was shown Patriot air defence systems, artillery and armoured vehicles prepared for Ukraine
22:19
Biden and Zelenskyy talk "regularly and often" – White House
21:49
The Army of Drones project trains 10,000 UAV operators
21:31
Zelenskyy and Dutch Prime Minister supported establishment of special tribunal for crime of Russian aggression in The Hague
21:00
Moscow jams GPS signal after "attack on Kremlin"
20:44
video, updatedAir defence forces shoot down UAV over Kyiv, its fragments caused fire
20:38
Thrown away by an explosive wave: cynology expert from Kyiv was injured in Kherson
20:35
Air defence activated during air-raid warning in Kyiv, explosions heard
All News
Advertisement: