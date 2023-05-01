Russia loses almost 191,000 soldiers

Russia has already lost 190,960 soldiers, 3,700 tanks, 7,192 armoured fighting vehicles and 2,921 artillery systems in its war of aggression against Ukraine.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 1 May 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

190,960 (+450) military personnel,

3,700 (+1) tanks,

7,192 (+3) armoured combat vehicles,

2,921 (+7) artillery systems,

544 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems,

295 (+0) air defence systems,

308 (+0) aircraft,

294 (+0) helicopters,

2,476 (+1) operational-tactical UAVs,

932 (+0) cruise missiles,

18 (+0) ships/boats,

5,845 (+3) vehicles and tankers,

359 (+2) special vehicles.

The data is being confirmed.

