Russia loses almost 191,000 soldiers
Monday, 1 May 2023, 08:14
Russia has already lost 190,960 soldiers, 3,700 tanks, 7,192 armoured fighting vehicles and 2,921 artillery systems in its war of aggression against Ukraine.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 1 May 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- 190,960 (+450) military personnel,
- 3,700 (+1) tanks,
- 7,192 (+3) armoured combat vehicles,
- 2,921 (+7) artillery systems,
- 544 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems,
- 295 (+0) air defence systems,
- 308 (+0) aircraft,
- 294 (+0) helicopters,
- 2,476 (+1) operational-tactical UAVs,
- 932 (+0) cruise missiles,
- 18 (+0) ships/boats,
- 5,845 (+3) vehicles and tankers,
- 359 (+2) special vehicles.
The data is being confirmed.
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!