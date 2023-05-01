All Sections
Night attack on Pavlohrad: 34 people injured, including 5 children

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 1 May 2023, 11:09
Night attack on Pavlohrad: 34 people injured, including 5 children
The number of victims of an overnight attack on Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast has reached 34, including 5 children.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "So far [there are] 34 victims of the missile strike on Pavlohrad district. Of these, five are children. The youngest girl is only 8 years old."

Details: Lysak said that the victims have bruises, fractures, cuts, lacerations and concussion, as well as poisoning from combustion products. Two women, 45 and 55, are in intensive care. The rest are being treated as outpatients.

Earlier: Explosions were heard in the city of Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, late on Sunday evening. After the explosions, the city authorities reported that there was no chemical hazard after the explosions in the city of Pavlohrad.

Advertisement: