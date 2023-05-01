Medvedev says Musk "not up to the task" because Twitter caved in to Ukrainians

After Twitter deleted posts by Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council, in which he demanded the severance of diplomatic relations with Poland, Medvedev said Elon Musk was "not up to the task" and the social media platform had "caved in" to the Ukrainians.

Source: Medvedev on Telegram

Quote: "Twitter has caved in to the State Department and the Khokhols [a derogatory Russian term for Ukrainians – ed.]. He’s done the same thing that he once did with Trump. Unfortunately, Elon was clearly not up to this task."

Details: Medvedev admitted, however, that the Russians have been using Twitter entirely cynically "to promote our propaganda goals".

Since Twitter has started to block his posts, Medvedev has said he can do without this particular social media platform.

Background:

On 26 April, the Russian embassy [in Warsaw] said that the Polish authorities had confiscated all the money from the accounts of the Russian diplomatic mission and trade office.

On 29 April, it was reported that Poland had taken over a building at 45 Keletska based on a court order. Russia’s ambassador to Poland called this a violation of the Vienna Convention and promised retaliation from Moscow.

