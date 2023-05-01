All Sections
More than 25,000 Russians are fighting Ukrainian defenders on Bakhmut front

Iryna BalachukMonday, 1 May 2023, 13:00
More than 25,000 Russians are fighting Ukrainian defenders on Bakhmut front
Russian occupiers. Photo "RIA Novosti"

25,600 Russian occupiers are fighting against Ukrainian forces on the Bakhmut front, and the Russians have engaged dozens of tanks and 450 armoured fighting vehicles.

Source: Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesman for the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in a comment to RBC-Ukraine 

Quote from Cherevatyi: "On the Bakhmut front, 25,600 Russian military personnel, 65 tanks, 450 armoured fighting vehicles, 154 cannons and 56 multiple-launch rocket systems are fighting against us. This is more than the army of the Czech Republic or Hungary."

Details: He has added that Russian casualties in the area of Bakhmut are approximately 100 soldiers killed every day.

Background: 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

