US trains over 2,000 Ukrainian military personnel in Germany

The US is training units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on new equipment, and is also teaching them tactics according to NATO standards at the training ground in Grafenwöhr, Germany.

Source: Ukrinform citing Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder, at a briefing

Quote: "...training does continue at Grafenwöhr."

"We will be able to maintain that support and that capability to train Ukrainians as long as the demand is there."

Details: Ryder specified that more than 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers are currently stationed in Grafenwöhr.

He said that further training will depend on the number of units that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be able to send to conduct the exercises.

