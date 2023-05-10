Zaporizhzhia Oblast: Woman severely injured in Russian night attack on Mikilske

Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia Oblast 107 times on 9 May. A woman was severely injured during a Russian attack on the settlement of Mikilske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast in the early hours of 10 May.

Source: Yurii Malashko, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy carried out 107 attacks over the past 24 hours. In particular, 93 attacks using artillery, 10 multiple rocket launcher attacks, 3 UAV attacks and an air strike.

Nineteen settlements on the frontline around [the settlements of] Kamianske, Orikhove and Huliaipole came under fire again.

A 34-year-old woman was severely injured at home during the attack on Mikilske last night. She is being provided with all the necessary [medical] assistance."

