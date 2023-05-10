All Sections
Ukraine's defenders defeat 72nd Russian brigade near Bakhmut, liberate territory and capture prisoners

Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 10 May 2023, 09:54
Defenders of the 3rd Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine defeated the units of the 72nd Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces near the city of Bakhmut, liberated part of the territory and captured the occupiers.

Source: 3rd Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram, Andrii Biletskyi, the founder and first commander of the Azov Regiment and the leader of the National Corps, on Telegram

Quote from Biletskyi: "As a result of the offensive actions of the 3rd Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, units of the 72nd Brigade of the Russian Federation were defeated. In fact, the 6th and 8th companies of this brigade were completely destroyed.

Brigade reconnaissance was suppressed, a significant number of armoured combat vehicles were destroyed, and a significant number of prisoners were captured. The so-called 3rd Assault Detachment of the Wagner PMC [Private Military Company – ed.] suffered heavy losses.

Offensive actions were conducted in a strip 3 kilometres wide and 2 kilometres and 600 metres deep. All this territory is completely liberated from the Russian occupying forces."

Details: Biletskyi said that it is a great honour for him to fight and command the soldiers of the 3rd Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The information was also confirmed by the Ukrainian brigade: "Prigozhin's report about the escape of the 72nd Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces from near Bakhmut and the ‘500 corpses’ of Russians who remained there is true."

The defenders reported that during two days of offensive operations on the southwestern outskirts of Bakhmut, the attack aircraft of the 3rd Assault Brigade as part of the Azov tactical group killed 64 occupiers, and another 87 halfway towards the previously mentioned ones (fighting is ongoing, the data is being updated). Among all of them there are also Wagnerites. 

Quote from the  3rd Assault Brigade "Also, as of now, we have captured five Russians.

The destroyed Russian equipment deserves special attention. These are several formations of the enemy's ammunition storage points, mortars and a few infantry fighting vehicles."

Background: 

  • On 9 May, Yevgeny Prigozhin, financier of Wagner Group, said that one of the units of the Russian Armed Forces had left its positions in the area of the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast.
  • Prigozhin stated that "everyone fled and denuded a front almost 2 kilometres wide and 500 metres deep".

