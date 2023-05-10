Czech President supports creation of special tribunal for Russian aggression crimes

Czech President Petr Pavel said that he supports the creation of a tribunal to investigate the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Source: Pavel on Twitter, European Pravda reports

Pavel recalled that on 9 May, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held an online summit on the creation of a tribunal to investigate crimes of Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Quote: "It is important to investigate these crimes, so I definitely support the establishment of the tribunal. This is a key step on the way not only to peace, but above all to justice," Pavel noted.

Prezident 🇺🇦 @ZelenskyyUa dnes uspořádal on-line summit o zřízení tribunálu pro zločiny agrese vůči Ukrajině. Prošetřit tyto zločiny je důležité, proto vznik tribunálu jednoznačně podporuji. Jde o klíčový krok na cestě nejen k míru, ale především ke spravedlnosti. pic.twitter.com/CRNNFySLSM — Petr Pavel (@prezidentpavel) May 9, 2023

Zelenskyy raised the issue of creating a special tribunal for the crime of aggression by Russia against Ukraine at the online summit of the leaders of the Core Group on Tuesday.

In his speech, Zelenskyy noted that discussions about the structure of the special tribunal and other details can continue, but emphasised that "it must be a tribunal".

Earlier, during his speech in The Hague, Zelenskyy criticised the idea of a "hybrid" tribunal, to which, as far as is known, Western allies of Ukraine are more inclined.

In an interview with European Pravda, Anton Korynevych, ambassador on special assignment at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that a decision on how the Russian crime of aggression tribunal will look is yet to be made.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!