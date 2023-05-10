Drones attack military training ground in Russian Voronezh Oblast overnight

Russian media has reported that a military training ground in the country’s Voronezh Oblast was attacked by two drones with explosives in the early hours of 10 May, injuring 14 Russian soldiers.

Source: Telegram news outlet Baza

Details: Baza reported that the unmanned aerial vehicles flew up to the training ground and exploded on impact. A total of 14 soldiers have been injured. Preliminary reports indicate no fatalities.

The Telegram channel also reported the destruction of an aerial vehicle near a military airfield in the Voronezh Oblast on the morning of 9 May. Preliminary data indicates that the vehicle was flying at an altitude of 500 metres and was shot down 6 kilometres from the airfield.

Officers of Russia’s secret services found its fragments near a cemetery. It has been sent for examination.

Background: Roman Starovoyt, Governor of Russia’s Kursk Oblast, has said that a UAV was shot down near the city of Kursk in the early hours of 10 May.

