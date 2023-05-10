All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Drones attack military training ground in Russian Voronezh Oblast overnight

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 10 May 2023, 10:22
Drones attack military training ground in Russian Voronezh Oblast overnight
stock photo from ukrinform

Russian media has reported that a military training ground in the country’s Voronezh Oblast was attacked by two drones with explosives in the early hours of 10 May, injuring 14 Russian soldiers.

Source: Telegram news outlet Baza

Details: Baza reported that the unmanned aerial vehicles flew up to the training ground and exploded on impact. A total of 14 soldiers have been injured. Preliminary reports indicate no fatalities.

Advertisement:

The Telegram channel also reported the destruction of an aerial vehicle near a military airfield in the Voronezh Oblast on the morning of 9 May. Preliminary data indicates that the vehicle was flying at an altitude of 500 metres and was shot down 6 kilometres from the airfield.

Officers of Russia’s secret services found its fragments near a cemetery. It has been sent for examination.

Background: Roman Starovoyt, Governor of Russia’s Kursk Oblast, has said that a UAV was shot down near the city of Kursk in the early hours of 10 May.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
All News
Advertisement: