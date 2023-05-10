All Sections
Volleyball player who was in Russian team after beginning of full-scale invasion selected for Ukraine's national team

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 10 May 2023, 11:53
Volleyball player who was in Russian team after beginning of full-scale invasion selected for Ukraine's national team

The Ukrainian men's national volleyball team has submitted an extended application for the European Golden League. The line-up includes 19-year-old opposite hitter Daniil Pyvovarenko, who continued to play for Lokomotiv (Novosibirsk, Russia) after the start of Russia’s full-scale aggression.

Source: Tribuna.com; Suspilne Sport outlet

Quote: "Pyvovarenko spent his last season in Spain playing for Río Duero Soria. This club ranks second in Spain and is a cup winner. Prior to that, Daniil played for the youth team of Lokomotiv from Novosibirsk."

Details: Pyvovarenko reportedly moved to Russia in 2021, leaving Kharkiv Lokomotiv, and continued to play for the Russian club after 24 February 2022.

 
Photo by tribuna.com

His last matches took place in March 2022, and his team, Lokomotiv, won the bronze medal in the 2022 Russian Youth League.

On 23-24 March 2022, Pyvovarenko posted a photo from a spa in Novosibirsk on Instagram.

 
Screenshot by tribuna.com

On 9 May, there was a separate section in Pyvovarenko's Instagram stories entitled "Novosibirsk" with a Russian tricolour [the Russian national flag – ed.], but it later disappeared.

The group stage of the European Golden League will take place from 27 May to 18 June. Ukraine will prepare for it in Poland, where it will also play its home games in the tournament. In the group stage, the Ukrainian national team will play Belgium, Croatia and Northern Macedonia; the winner of the group will advance to the Final Four.

Ukrainska Pravda asked the Ukrainian Volleyball Federation to comment on the situation, but at the time of publication they had not responded.

