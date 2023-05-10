All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's north enhanced with mobile air defence fire teams

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINWednesday, 10 May 2023, 16:08
Ukraine's north enhanced with mobile air defence fire teams
SCREENSHOT

Defenders of Ukraine's north have received another batch of SUVs to create mobile air defence fire teams.

Source: Lieutenant General Serhii Naiev, Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "Today, I handed over another batch of SUVs to create mobile air defence fire teams. These groups will defend the skies on the outskirts of Kyiv, as well as the airspace over other settlements in the north and north-west of Ukraine."

Details: Naiev has also posted images of downed Russian Shahed, Orlan-10 and ZALA drones.

He has said that a batch of pick-up trucks equipped with heavy machine guns and man-portable air defence systems had been delivered to the defence forces.

 
SCREENSHOT

Background:

  • In March 2023, Naiev stated that the anti-aircraft defence of the north of Ukraine would continue to be strengthened with mobile fire groups.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!



Advertisement:

PHOTOGerman President meets Zelenskyy at his residence

Russian attack on night of 14 May: Ukrainian air defence destroys 3 cruise missiles and 25 drones

Institute for Study of War report how many kilometres Ukraine’s forces have recaptured on Bakhmut front

Zelenskyy suggested invading Russian villages and blowing up oil pipeline – Washington Post

updated from 22:46Explosions thunder in Ternopil, building on fire

Poll shows only 9% of Ukrainians support Pope's call to end the war at any cost

All News
RECENT NEWS
11:55
Zelenskyy in Germany: Together we will win and bring peace back to Europe
11:39
Five people killed by explosive in Kherson Oblast
11:30
VIDEOGerman Chancellor welcomes Zelenskyy with military honours
11:13
VIDEOLukashenko does not appear at Belarusian National Flag Day celebration
10:44
PHOTOGerman President meets Zelenskyy at his residence
09:47
UK Prime Minister to seek more support for Ukraine at international summits next week
09:34
Shelling in Kharkiv: Infrastructure facility, dormitory and apartment building damaged
09:19
G7 and EU to ban restart of Russian gas supply on routes to Europe – FT
08:52
Russian attack on night of 14 May: Ukrainian air defence destroys 3 cruise missiles and 25 drones
08:48
Ternopil Oblast attacked twice overnight, cruise missiles hits reported – Oblast Military Administration
All News
Advertisement: