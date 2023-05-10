All Sections
Ukraine's north enhanced with mobile air defence fire teams

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINWednesday, 10 May 2023, 16:08
SCREENSHOT

Defenders of Ukraine's north have received another batch of SUVs to create mobile air defence fire teams.

Source: Lieutenant General Serhii Naiev, Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "Today, I handed over another batch of SUVs to create mobile air defence fire teams. These groups will defend the skies on the outskirts of Kyiv, as well as the airspace over other settlements in the north and north-west of Ukraine."

Details: Naiev has also posted images of downed Russian Shahed, Orlan-10 and ZALA drones.

He has said that a batch of pick-up trucks equipped with heavy machine guns and man-portable air defence systems had been delivered to the defence forces.

 
SCREENSHOT

Background:

  • In March 2023, Naiev stated that the anti-aircraft defence of the north of Ukraine would continue to be strengthened with mobile fire groups.

