Journalist shows fragments of Russian Kinzhal missile shot down in Ukraine

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINWednesday, 10 May 2023, 17:28
SCREENSHOT

A video of the fragments of a Russian Kinzhal missile shot down over Kyiv with the Patriot system in Ukraine has been posted online.

Source: Paul Ronzheimer, BILD-Zeitung journalist

Quote: "Today (on 10 May – ed.) we were able to see the remains of the Kinzhal missile in Kyiv, which was shot down by Patriot defence on May 5. This was a sensation because the hypersonic missile was considered Putin's wonder weapon."

Background: 

  • On Tuesday, 9 May, Brigadier General Patrick Ryder, spokesman of the Pentagon, confirmed the statement of the Ukrainian side that the Russian Kinzhal missile, flying at hypersonic speed, was shot down from the Patriot air defence missile system
  • On 6 May, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, the commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, confirmed that the Ukrainian military had shot down a Russian Kinzhal missile, using the Patriot system. The US unofficially confirmed this a little later.
  • The Russian side called the Kinzhal a hypersonic missile, but after it was shot down in Ukraine; experts suggested that it was actually a ballistic missile capable of flying at a supersonic speed.­

