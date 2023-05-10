All Sections
Police discover new burials of those killed by Russia in Donetsk Oblast

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 10 May 2023, 20:27
SCREENSHOT FROM THE VIDEO

Law enforcement officers have discovered and exhumed the bodies of six residents of Donetsk Oblast killed by the Russians. In total, 385 bodies of those killed as a result of Russian war crimes have been discovered since the beginning of the liberation of parts of Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Ukraine's Ministry of Internal Affairs 

Details: New bodies were discovered in the village of Bohorodychne in the Svyatohirsk hromada [an administrative unit designating, in this case, a town of Svyatohirsk and its adjacent territories -ed.]. The police exhumed the bodies of two elderly women and a man. Civilians were buried in one of the yards.

The bodies of three more civilian men were exhumed in Lyman.

Reportedly, a mass grave with dead servicemen of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was discovered in the city cemetery after the liberation of Lyman. Work is currently underway to identify each of them.

Quote from the Internal Affairs Ministry: "In total, the police of Donetsk Oblast found 385 bodies in the liberated territories, of which 309 were civilians. Among the victims of Russian aggression are 174 men, 117 women and six children; the gender of another 12 people has not been established."

To date, 282 people have been identified, and the work is ongoing.

Subjects: Donetsk region
Donetsk region
