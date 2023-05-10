Journalists post second part of conversations of ex-president of Motor Sich company, proving his actions against Ukraine

The journalists of the Skhemy project posted previously unknown recordings of telephone conversations with Viacheslav Boguslaev, then-president of the Motor Sich aircraft-engine company, confirming that during the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, he blocked the transfer of a Mі-2 helicopter to Ukrainian intelligence officers.

Source: Skhemy, a project by Radio Liberty

Details: It is reported that journalists received records from sources in law enforcement agencies and verified them with the help of an independent American examination.

Conversations were held in April 2022, when representatives of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine contacted Motor Sich with the intention of seizing the Mі-2 helicopter in the interests of Ukraine's defence.

In particular, part of the conversations takes place on 21 April, 2022, and in them Boguslaev gives instructions to disassemble the helicopter for spare parts and hide the documents necessary for its operation.

Journalists cite a number of quotes by Boguslaev that confirm his criminal intentions not to transfer the helicopter to the Armed Forces of Ukraine:

"You take apart the EEC [digital engine control - ed.] on this helicopter. Take apart the EEC there so that they do not take off, that's all. "

"The blades are difficult to hide, and remove the units, hide everything, for fu**’s sake."

"Behave harshly; nothing, there; do not bow; do not ask them for anything, so they fu**ing get it... The helicopter must be taken away. "

It is noted that among the interlocutors of Boguslaev that day were Pavlo Kasai, the director of marketing and trade at Motor Sich; Ihor Kostiuk, the head of a separate division of the enterprise; designer Roman Mironenko; Oleksandr Ponikarevich, the head of the aviation company AhroaviaDnipro, on the territory of which the helicopter was stationed; as well as and an employee of the service company Oleksandr Kornienko.

Boguslaev also tried to block the transfer of Mі-2, involving Hennadyi Kasai, a lawmaker from the Servant of the People party who also worked in Motor Sich and is the brother of Pavlo Kasai, the director of marketing and trade at the enterprise.

It is reported that Natalia Ulianenko, who previously worked at Motor Sich and, judging by the conversations, had an influence on decision-making in favour of Boguslaev in various government offices, including at the level of the General Staff, helped in this.

Despite Boguslaev's attempts to hamper the process, the officers managed to withdraw Mі-2 for the needs of the army.

Skhemy also cites documents showing that Boguslaev tried to sell a number of helicopters to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, at least one of which was unsafe for flying.

On March 28, Boguslaev was informed of a new suspicion under the article "obstruction of the legitimate activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine".

MP Kasai in a conversation with Skhemy said that he would provide a video comment, but he did not get in touch with journalists anymore. Ulianenko said that she does not remember her involvement or influence on the process of transferring the helicopter and noted that she still works at Motor Sich as an adviser to the new president of the company.

Background:

On 22 October, 2022, Ukrainska Pravda discovered that the Security Service of Ukraine had detained ex-MP Viacheslav Boguslaev and the honorary president of Motor Sich.

On 23 October, 2022, the Security Service of Ukraine confirmed the detention of the president of Motor Sich JSC and the head of the Department of Foreign Economic Activities of this enterprise: they were suspected of collaboration and complicity with the aggressor state.

According to the investigation, these officials acted in collusion with representatives of the Russian corporation Rostec, which is one of the main producers of weapons for the Russian armed forces associated with the Kremlin. The Russians have established transnational channels for the illegal supply of wholesale batches of Ukrainian aircraft engines to the aggressor country.

In April, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy introduced sanctions against ex-head of Motor Sich Viacheslav Boguslaev and the Russians.

