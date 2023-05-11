All Sections
Three former "regional" MPs leaked data on Ukrainian Armed Forces to Russia, served with new notices of suspicion

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 11 May 2023, 13:15
Three former regional MPs leaked data on Ukrainian Armed Forces to Russia, served with new notices of suspicion
OLEH TSARIOV. PHOTO: TASS

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has served notices of suspicion on former MPs from the Party of Regions political faction, namely Oleh Tsariov, Dmytro Sviatash and Ihor Markov.

Source: SSU report

Quote: "The Security Service has collected new evidence of the guilt of former MPs Oleh Tsariov, Dmytro Sviatash and Ihor Markov, who assisted Russia in waging its aggressive war against Ukraine.

SSU investigators have served notices of suspicion on all three defendants under Article 111.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law) based on the new evidence."

Details: It is reported that according to the investigation, Tsariov cooperated with the leadership of the Russian Defence Ministry after the beginning of the full-scale invasion. He leaked information about the consequences of Russian air strikes on Ukraine to Russia. It was he who gave Russians detailed information about the results of the missile attack on the Kremenchuk Oil Refinery, according to the SSU.

Tsariov received this information from Sviatash, who, after 24 February 2022, actively spoke out in support of Russia, for which the Kremlin "considered him as a potential [Russian-controlled] ‘head’ of Kharkiv Oblast."

Sviatash also leaked information to Russia about weapons, times and directions of movement of units of Ukrainian Defence Forces within  Kharkiv Oblast.

The third ex-MP who was served with a new notice of suspicion, Markov, regularly justified the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. The SSU additionally qualified Markov's criminal actions under two articles of the Criminal Code: Article 436 (propaganda of war) and Article 436-2 (justification, recognition of legitimacy, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants).

The three defendants are currently in Russia.

Background:

  • The Security Service has already served notices of suspicion to these individuals regarding the committing of other crimes against the state security of Ukraine.
  • In March 2022, the Office of the Prosecutor General issued Tsariov with a notice of suspicion of committing offences under Article 110.3 and Article 111-1.1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (collaboration [with Russians – ed.]).

Advertisement: