Poland says 14 MiG-29 jets already in Ukraine

Ukraine has received 14 Soviet-made MiG-29 jets from Poland, which will strengthen Ukraine’s defence capabilities.

Source: Permanent Representation of Poland to the EU on Twitter

Details: Poland’s Permanent Representation to the EU said that out of the 575 tanks delivered to Ukraine so far, 325 have been given by Poland, more than any other partner country.

"In addition, of the 28 planes transferred to Kyiv so far, Poland has sent as many as 14 MiG-29 fighters," the representation tweeted.

Previously: Earlier this week, Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said that Warsaw had handed over 10 MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine.

Slovakia has supplied 13 MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine.

