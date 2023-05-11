Russian assaults failed in Bakhmut's suburbs, 4 Russian drones were downed – Ukraine's border guards

The Ukrainian border guards have reported repelling Russian assaults on the suburbs of the city of Bakhmut and the downing of four Russian drones.

Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Quote: "The enemy does not abandon attempts to completely capture Bakhmut and establish control over the main logistics routes. To do this, the invaders use all available military assets and personnel, sparing neither personnel nor ammunition.

However, units of the Defence Forces of Ukraine, including border guards, continue to steadily defend the borders, preventing the dreams of the invaders from coming true."

Details: It is reported that on 10 May, Russian strike groups supported by mortars carried out several assaults on the positions of border guards in the vicinity of Bakhmut. But the mortar crews of the State Border Service soldiers, together with aerial reconnaissance, turned out to be more accurate.

As a result of effective combat work, Russian assaults failed, and the invaders were forced to retreat with losses.

In addition, border guards recorded the movement of two Russian drones at one of the positions. One was probably conducting reconnaissance, and the other was carrying ammunition.

The border guards reacted promptly, and with the help of anti-drone guns, destroyed both UAVs of the invaders, which "successfully" fell before reaching the positions of the Defence Forces.

At this point, the invaders did not calm down and sent two more drones into the dark. The second attempt failed as well. The UAVs fell next to the previous ones, not reaching the target.

