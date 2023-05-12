All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Sweden to seek EU recognition of Wagner Group as terrorist organisation

European PravdaFriday, 12 May 2023, 09:14
Sweden to seek EU recognition of Wagner Group as terrorist organisation
WAGNER CENTRE IN PETERSBURG, RUSSIA. PHOTO BY SOTA

Sweden will seek to define the EU's recognition of the Wagner Group private military company as a terrorist organisation.

Source: Tobias Billström, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sweden, in a comment to the Dagens Nyheter newspaper, on 11 May

Details: According to the minister, his country, which currently presides over the Council of the European Union, is ready to develop a consensus among EU member states as soon as the legal conditions are fulfilled.

Quote: "Sweden is ready to work on creating unity in the EU to include the Wagner Group in the list of EU terrorist sanctions as soon as the legal prerequisites for this appear," the diplomat said in a written comment to the Dagens Nyheter.

Advertisement:

Currently, 13 individuals and 21 groups are included in the list of those recognised as terrorists in the EU.

"For a group to be subject to EU terrorism sanctions, a judicial or equivalent national competent authority, such as a court or prosecutor, must decide whether to initiate a preliminary investigation or prosecution against the group, or whether a conviction for a terrorist act should take place. The judiciary should make such a decision," the minister explained.

Thus, discussing this issue in the EU Foreign Affairs Council will be possible only after the specified conditions are fulfilled.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

The Wagner Group was founded in 2014 and is currently managed by Yevgeny Prigozhin, an associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The EU froze Prigozhin's assets in 2020. He was also banned from entering the EU because he had sent his mercenaries to the war in Libya.

Background:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian forces reclaim another 500 metres on Bakhmut front

Russia ramps up attacks on 3 Ukrainian oblasts – Deputy Defence Minister

President's Office confirms South African president wants to visit Ukraine with "peace initiative"

Man sentenced to life imprisonment for giving Russians information about Ukrainian positions in Lviv Oblast

Impossible to destroy Patriot system with Kinzhal missile – Air Force Spokesperson

US House of Representatives support resolution on special tribunal for Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
18:00
Russian occupiers admit there will be no holiday season in Crimea – Ukraine's Permanent Representative in Crimea
17:55
Erdoğan: "Grain Deal" Extended for Two Months
17:45
Black Sea Grain Initiative to be extended until 18 July – Ukraine's Minister of Infrastructure
17:17
Russians kill child in Kherson Oblast – President's Office
16:56
PHOTORostov court sentences three Crimean Tatars to more than 10 years in prison each
16:47
Dutch Foreign Minister on "fighter jet coalition": No progress yet
16:30
Russian media reveals names of three pilots killed in Bryansk Oblast on 13 May
16:13
Ukraine's Defence Ministry to strengthen military intelligence capabilities
16:10
UK offers assistance to countries ready to supply fighter jets to Ukraine – British Defence Minister
15:59
Ukrainian forces reclaim another 500 metres on Bakhmut front
All News
Advertisement: