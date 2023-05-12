Zelenskyy on Ukrainian losses: This is data that we do not share, but we know about everyone

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine will not announce its losses in the war yet, but all those killed in action, the wounded and prisoners are taken into account − because every person is important.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview for the BBC

Details: The journalist noted that Ukraine is not voicing its losses in the war and asked if the president believed that Ukrainians deserved to know this.

Quote from Zelensky: "There is information that we don't share. This is our decision – a joint decision by all military personnel. But we have everything on record. Everyone is important to us. And there are all the numbers. Unfortunately, there are victims. There are, unfortunately, deaths, and there are, unfortunately, wounded [people]. We care about how many people are injured, how many people are killed."

Details: The president stressed that the authorities are aware of the number of prisoners and people "who are not with us today," but there are relevant decisions of the state (not to disclose the number of losses yet − ed.), and they will be respected.

