Kyiv Mayor shows remnants of Russian missiles and drones used to kill Ukrainians

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 12 May 2023, 16:47
Kyiv Mayor shows remnants of Russian missiles and drones used to kill Ukrainians
Screenshot from video

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko showed foreign and Ukrainian journalists the remains of missiles and drones used by Russia to kill peaceful Ukrainians and destroy cities and villages.

Source: Klitschko on social media

Details: According to the head of the capital, fragments of various types of weapons are currently being studied at the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise.

The institute will submit the results to the International Criminal Court. Separate groups of foreign specialists work here together with Ukrainian experts.

Quote: "Russia must be held accountable for all crimes committed in Ukraine. For the genocide of Ukrainians and brutal cruelty. There is more than enough evidence for the International Court of Justice. And no lies will help Russian barbarians!"

Background: On 10 May, a journalist for the German newspaper Bild posted video and photos of the wreckage of a Russian Kinzhal air-to-air missile shot down by the Patriot system in Ukraine.

A week after Ukraine shot down the Kinzhal missile, Russian propaganda came up with the excuse that "it was impossible".

Journalists fight on their own frontline.

