All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Kyiv Mayor shows remnants of Russian missiles and drones used to kill Ukrainians

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 12 May 2023, 16:47
Kyiv Mayor shows remnants of Russian missiles and drones used to kill Ukrainians
Screenshot from video

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko showed foreign and Ukrainian journalists the remains of missiles and drones used by Russia to kill peaceful Ukrainians and destroy cities and villages.

Source: Klitschko on social media

Details: According to the head of the capital, fragments of various types of weapons are currently being studied at the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise.

The institute will submit the results to the International Criminal Court. Separate groups of foreign specialists work here together with Ukrainian experts.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Russia must be held accountable for all crimes committed in Ukraine. For the genocide of Ukrainians and brutal cruelty. There is more than enough evidence for the International Court of Justice. And no lies will help Russian barbarians!"

Background: On 10 May, a journalist for the German newspaper Bild posted video and photos of the wreckage of a Russian Kinzhal air-to-air missile shot down by the Patriot system in Ukraine.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

A week after Ukraine shot down the Kinzhal missile, Russian propaganda came up with the excuse that "it was impossible".

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian forces reclaim another 500 metres on Bakhmut front

Russia ramps up attacks on 3 Ukrainian oblasts – Deputy Defence Minister

President's Office confirms South African president wants to visit Ukraine with "peace initiative"

Man sentenced to life imprisonment for giving Russians information about Ukrainian positions in Lviv Oblast

Impossible to destroy Patriot system with Kinzhal missile – Air Force Spokesperson

US House of Representatives support resolution on special tribunal for Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
18:00
Russian occupiers admit there will be no holiday season in Crimea – Ukraine's Permanent Representative in Crimea
17:55
Erdoğan: "Grain Deal" Extended for Two Months
17:45
Black Sea Grain Initiative to be extended until 18 July – Ukraine's Minister of Infrastructure
17:17
Russians kill child in Kherson Oblast – President's Office
16:56
PHOTORostov court sentences three Crimean Tatars to more than 10 years in prison each
16:47
Dutch Foreign Minister on "fighter jet coalition": No progress yet
16:30
Russian media reveals names of three pilots killed in Bryansk Oblast on 13 May
16:13
Ukraine's Defence Ministry to strengthen military intelligence capabilities
16:10
UK offers assistance to countries ready to supply fighter jets to Ukraine – British Defence Minister
15:59
Ukrainian forces reclaim another 500 metres on Bakhmut front
All News
Advertisement: