All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


So-called deputy minister of housing and utilities injured in explosion in occupied Melitopol and hospitalised

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 12 May 2023, 17:21
So-called deputy minister of housing and utilities injured in explosion in occupied Melitopol and hospitalised

The so-called "deputy minister" of Housing and Utilities appointed by the invaders has been wounded in an explosion in occupied Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Oblast; he has been taken to the hospital with mine-blast injuries.

Source: TASS, Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet; Vladimir Rogov, the representative of the occupiers in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, on Telegram

Quote: "According to the Investigative Committee, on 12 May, an unknown person planted an improvised explosive device in a rubbish bin near the entrance to an apartment building in Melitopol, which was detonated when the acting deputy minister was leaving the building."

Advertisement:
 

Details: The collaborator has reportedly sustained mine-blast injuries. He has been taken to a medical facility.

Collaborator’s name is not disclosed; however, as per the information from Russian propagandists, Oleh Riabchuk has been appointed the so-called deputy minister of construction, architecture and utilities of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

 

Background:

  • On the morning of 12 May, a strong explosion occurred in the centre of temporarily occupied Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The occupiers claimed that no one was injured, saying that only nearby cars were damaged and that the blast wave smashed the glass in the nearest building.
  • On 11 May, Yevhen Balytskyi, a collaborator and Russian-appointed puppet leader in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, claimed that an attempt had been made in occupied Melitopol against the "head of the court of Zaporizhzhia Oblast", which allegedly resulted in the injury of two bodyguards of the "judge". However, the legally elected mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, said that "the occupiers are once again playing out the scenario of ‘danger'" in the temporarily occupied territories.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
All News
Advertisement: