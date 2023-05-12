Loud explosion heard in centre of Melitopol
A loud explosion rang out in the centre of temporarily occupied Melitopol in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on the morning of 12 May.
Source: Ivan Fedorov, Mayor of Melitopol, on Telegram; city’s occupation administration on Telegram
Quote: "A loud single explosion in Melitopol. An explosion was heard in the very centre of the city."
Details: The Mayor of Melitopol reported that the details of the event are currently being ascertained.
Later, the occupiers reported that the explosion occurred at around 06:50 on Schmidt Street. Allegedly, an improvised explosive device detonated in a rubbish bin.
The occupiers assert that there were no casualties; they say, only the cars parked nearby were damaged, and the blast wave broke the glass in the nearest house.
Background:
- On 11 May, Yevhen Balytskyi, collaborator and protégé of the Russian Federation in Zaporizhia Oblast, announced an attempt on the "head of the court of Zaporizhia Oblast" in occupied Melitopol, as a result of which two bodyguards of the "judge" were allegedly injured.
- On the morning of 14 April, an explosion rocked temporarily occupied Melitopol near the rail depot, where the occupiers had set up a repair base.
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!