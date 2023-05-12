All Sections
Loud explosion heard in centre of Melitopol

Marian Oshchanovskyi, Iryna BalachukFriday, 12 May 2023, 08:41
Loud explosion heard in centre of Melitopol
PHOTO BY RIA-MELITOPOL

A loud explosion rang out in the centre of temporarily occupied Melitopol in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on the morning of 12 May.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Mayor of Melitopol, on Telegram; city’s occupation administration on Telegram

Quote: "A loud single explosion in Melitopol. An explosion was heard in the very centre of the city."

Details: The Mayor of Melitopol reported that the details of the event are currently being ascertained.

Later, the occupiers reported that the explosion occurred at around 06:50 on Schmidt Street. Allegedly, an improvised explosive device detonated in a rubbish bin.

The occupiers assert that there were no casualties; they say, only the cars parked nearby were damaged, and the blast wave broke the glass in the nearest house.

Background: 

  • On 11 May, Yevhen Balytskyi, collaborator and protégé of the Russian Federation in Zaporizhia Oblast, announced an attempt on the "head of the court of Zaporizhia Oblast" in occupied Melitopol, as a result of which two bodyguards of the "judge" were allegedly injured.
  • On the morning of 14 April, an explosion rocked temporarily occupied Melitopol near the rail depot, where the occupiers had set up a repair base.

Advertisement: