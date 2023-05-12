Loud explosion heard in centre of Melitopol

A loud explosion rang out in the centre of temporarily occupied Melitopol in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on the morning of 12 May.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Mayor of Melitopol, on Telegram; city’s occupation administration on Telegram



Quote: "A loud single explosion in Melitopol. An explosion was heard in the very centre of the city."

Details: The Mayor of Melitopol reported that the details of the event are currently being ascertained.

Later, the occupiers reported that the explosion occurred at around 06:50 on Schmidt Street. Allegedly, an improvised explosive device detonated in a rubbish bin.

The occupiers assert that there were no casualties; they say, only the cars parked nearby were damaged, and the blast wave broke the glass in the nearest house.

On 11 May, Yevhen Balytskyi, collaborator and protégé of the Russian Federation in Zaporizhia Oblast, announced an attempt on the "head of the court of Zaporizhia Oblast" in occupied Melitopol, as a result of which two bodyguards of the "judge" were allegedly injured.

On the morning of 14 April, an explosion rocked temporarily occupied Melitopol near the rail depot, where the occupiers had set up a repair base.

