All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Loud explosion heard in centre of Melitopol

Marian Oshchanovskyi, Iryna BalachukFriday, 12 May 2023, 08:41
Loud explosion heard in centre of Melitopol
PHOTO BY RIA-MELITOPOL

A loud explosion rang out in the centre of temporarily occupied Melitopol in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on the morning of 12 May.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Mayor of Melitopol, on Telegram; city’s occupation administration on Telegram

Quote: "A loud single explosion in Melitopol. An explosion was heard in the very centre of the city."

Details: The Mayor of Melitopol reported that the details of the event are currently being ascertained.

Advertisement:

Later, the occupiers reported that the explosion occurred at around 06:50 on Schmidt Street. Allegedly, an improvised explosive device detonated in a rubbish bin.

The occupiers assert that there were no casualties; they say, only the cars parked nearby were damaged, and the blast wave broke the glass in the nearest house.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Background: 

  • On 11 May, Yevhen Balytskyi, collaborator and protégé of the Russian Federation in Zaporizhia Oblast, announced an attempt on the "head of the court of Zaporizhia Oblast" in occupied Melitopol, as a result of which two bodyguards of the "judge" were allegedly injured.
  • On the morning of 14 April, an explosion rocked temporarily occupied Melitopol near the rail depot, where the occupiers had set up a repair base.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian forces reclaim another 500 metres on Bakhmut front

Russia ramps up attacks on 3 Ukrainian oblasts – Deputy Defence Minister

President's Office confirms South African president wants to visit Ukraine with "peace initiative"

Man sentenced to life imprisonment for giving Russians information about Ukrainian positions in Lviv Oblast

Impossible to destroy Patriot system with Kinzhal missile – Air Force Spokesperson

US House of Representatives support resolution on special tribunal for Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
18:00
Russian occupiers admit there will be no holiday season in Crimea – Ukraine's Permanent Representative in Crimea
17:55
Erdoğan: "Grain Deal" Extended for Two Months
17:45
Black Sea Grain Initiative to be extended until 18 July – Ukraine's Minister of Infrastructure
17:17
Russians kill child in Kherson Oblast – President's Office
16:56
PHOTORostov court sentences three Crimean Tatars to more than 10 years in prison each
16:47
Dutch Foreign Minister on "fighter jet coalition": No progress yet
16:30
Russian media reveals names of three pilots killed in Bryansk Oblast on 13 May
16:13
Ukraine's Defence Ministry to strengthen military intelligence capabilities
16:10
UK offers assistance to countries ready to supply fighter jets to Ukraine – British Defence Minister
15:59
Ukrainian forces reclaim another 500 metres on Bakhmut front
All News
Advertisement: