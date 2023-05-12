All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian commander says Wagner Group fighters were the first to flee in Bakhmut

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 12 May 2023, 20:41
Ukrainian commander says Wagner Group fighters were the first to flee in Bakhmut
ROLLO, COMMANDER OF THE 1ST ASSAULT BATTALION. PHOTO: SCREENSHOT FROM CNN VIDEO

A Ukrainian commander of the 1st Assault Battalion of the 3rd Assault Brigade has said that during a successful Ukrainian assault operation in Bakhmut, Wagner Group mercenaries were the first to flee, while servicemen from the Russian army attempted to fight back. This contradicts the claims made by Wagner financier Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Source: CNN

Details: CNN reported that Ukrainian forces were able to retake several positions in the eastern city of Bakhmut, in Donetsk Oblast.

Advertisement:

Commander of the 1st Assault Battalion with a call-sign Rollo told CNN that Wagner Group owner Yevgeny Prigozhin lied about servicemen from the Russian army being the first to flee their positions in Bakhmut. According to Rollo, Wagner Group fighters fled first.

Quote: "Prigozhin is a liar. Because the first to flee were Wagner [Group fighters – ed.]...Actually, the [Russian Armed Forces’] unit he’s bad mouthing fought to the end," Rollo said.

He explained that Ukraine had planned the operation he was talking about in advance and that the weather allowed the Ukrainian troops to deploy all the weapons and equipment they needed.

The commander said that the Russians’ reserves were positioned too far to be deployed in time, which allowed the Ukrainians to push invaders’ forces back, with Russians losing 200 to 300 soldiers in action.

Background: The 3rd Assault Brigade is currently undertaking combat operations on the Bakhmut front as part of Tactical Group A.

Besides troops from the 3rd Assault Brigade, Tactical Group A comprises other special units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Andrii Biletskyi is the group’s commander.

Tactical Group A personnel have been fighting Russian forces on the Bakhmut front for several months.

More background:

  • On 5 May, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the Wagner Group, a private military company, published a letter to the Russian Defence Ministry, stating that he will withdraw the Wagner Group mercenaries from Bakhmut after 10 May. Prigozhin said that the Defence Ministry did not supply his forces with sufficient ammunition and he did not want his fighters to be "doomed to a senseless death".
  • On 9 May, Prigozhin said that the Russian army left some of their positions in Bakhmut and "exposed" part of the front, which had to be covered by Wagner Group fighters. He gave an ultimatum to the Russian Defence Ministry and the General Staff: if his mercenaries are not given ammunition, they will leave their positions. 
  • On 12 May, Prigozhin invited Russian Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu to visit Bakhmut. "In light of the complicated operational circumstances, and your years of experience in combat, I invite you to visit the city of Bakhmut, which is controlled by Russian paramilitary units, to personally assess the situation on the ground," Prigozhin wrote.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
All News
Advertisement: