All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Czech President reveals when talks about Ukraine joining EU and NATO can begin

European PravdaFriday, 12 May 2023, 21:57

Czech President Petr Pavel has said that supporting Ukraine's accession to the EU and NATO should be a long-term goal of Western countries.

Source: Pavel in an interview with Reuters, reported by European Pravda

Quote: "I am not saying it has to be in any given time horizon, because preparations for entry into both these institutions is very complicated, requires long preparation and meeting a whole list of criteria, but we should help Ukraine with it."

Advertisement:

Details: Pavel has said that EU accession talks could start as early as the end of this year, which would give Ukraine a springboard for closer cooperation and assistance in post-war reconstruction; it would also accelerate its approximation to European standards.

"When it comes to NATO... the more stable Ukraine is economically, the bigger chance it will be prepared earlier for entry into NATO," the Czech president added.

Background: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy insists that Ukraine will not accept alternative proposals that could replace its NATO membership.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said that Ukraine will not be satisfied with any other decision of the NATO summit in Vilnius in July, except for actual steps towards Ukraine’s membership in the Alliance.

In June, the European Commission will share an early assessment of Ukraine's progress in reforms necessary for the opening of EU membership negotiations.

Prior to that, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he expects a positive interim assessment by the European Commission in June.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
All News
Advertisement: