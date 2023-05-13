All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


​​Russians attacked centre of Huliaipole and Chornobaivka, there are victims – President's Office

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 13 May 2023, 11:31
​​Russians attacked centre of Huliaipole and Chornobaivka, there are victims – President's Office
HULIAIPOLE ON THE MAP, DEEPSTATEMAP

The Russians attacked Chornobaivka in Kherson Oblast and Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia on the morning of 13 May, the Office of the President of Ukraine reports.

Source: Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President; Dariia Zarivna, Communications Adviser to Yermak

Details: Zarivna reported about two victims in Chornobaivka.

Yermak said there were about 15 strikes in the centre of Huliaipole, and a man was injured.

Advertisement:

As of the time of writing, the Kherson and Zaporizhia Оblast Military Administrations had not reported these attacks.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian forces reclaim another 500 metres on Bakhmut front

Russia ramps up attacks on 3 Ukrainian oblasts – Deputy Defence Minister

President's Office confirms South African president wants to visit Ukraine with "peace initiative"

Man sentenced to life imprisonment for giving Russians information about Ukrainian positions in Lviv Oblast

Impossible to destroy Patriot system with Kinzhal missile – Air Force Spokesperson

US House of Representatives support resolution on special tribunal for Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
18:00
Russian occupiers admit there will be no holiday season in Crimea – Ukraine's Permanent Representative in Crimea
17:55
Erdoğan: "Grain Deal" Extended for Two Months
17:45
Black Sea Grain Initiative to be extended until 18 July – Ukraine's Minister of Infrastructure
17:17
Russians kill child in Kherson Oblast – President's Office
16:56
PHOTORostov court sentences three Crimean Tatars to more than 10 years in prison each
16:47
Dutch Foreign Minister on "fighter jet coalition": No progress yet
16:30
Russian media reveals names of three pilots killed in Bryansk Oblast on 13 May
16:13
Ukraine's Defence Ministry to strengthen military intelligence capabilities
16:10
UK offers assistance to countries ready to supply fighter jets to Ukraine – British Defence Minister
15:59
Ukrainian forces reclaim another 500 metres on Bakhmut front
All News
Advertisement: