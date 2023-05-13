​​Russians attacked centre of Huliaipole and Chornobaivka, there are victims – President's Office

The Russians attacked Chornobaivka in Kherson Oblast and Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia on the morning of 13 May, the Office of the President of Ukraine reports.

Source: Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President; Dariia Zarivna, Communications Adviser to Yermak

Details: Zarivna reported about two victims in Chornobaivka.

Yermak said there were about 15 strikes in the centre of Huliaipole, and a man was injured.

As of the time of writing, the Kherson and Zaporizhia Оblast Military Administrations had not reported these attacks.

