In Rome, Zelenskyy announces important decisions to protect skies

European PravdaSaturday, 13 May 2023, 17:15
Giorgia Meloni and Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Important decisions have been made by Ukraine and Italy to protect the Ukrainian skies. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this after talks with Giorgia Meloni, the head of the Italian government, in Rome on Saturday. 

Source: This was reported by the correspondent of European Pravda

Quote: "Today, we discussed our cooperation, specifically, security and military cooperation. There are very important decisions regarding protection of our skies," Zelenskyy said without providing any more details.

In addition, according to Zelenskyy, the "peace formula" implementation was discussed at the meeting.

"Unfortunately, Russia responded to our "peace formula" with missiles and artillery. They are not interested in peace," the president added. 

After negotiations with Zelenskyy, Meloni expressed confidence in Ukraine's victory in the war against Russia.

In Rome, Zelenskyy also met with President Sergio Mattarella, who said that peace in Ukraine must be real, and it should "not surrender".

