Institute for Study of War report how many kilometres Ukraine’s forces have recaptured on Bakhmut front

Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) have reported that, according to their data, the Ukrainian military liberated 16.85 square kilometres on the Bakhmut front during their recent counterattacks.

Source: ISW

Details: The analysis notes that Ukrainian forces are continuing to counterattack near Bakhmut, at the same time there are unconfirmed claims of further minor gains made by Ukrainian forces southwest of the city as of 13 May.

As of 13 May, ISW had not observed a clear confirmation of these additional Ukrainian achievements southwest of Bakhmut or elsewhere in the wider radius of Bakhmut.

Advertisement:

Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, said on 13 May that Ukrainian troops were moving forward in unidentified areas of the front, and the General Staff of Ukraine reported that Ukrainian troops were currently conducting active operations on the Bakmut front.

According to ISW estimates, as of 13 May, Ukrainian forces liberated 16.85 square kilometres on the Bakhmut front during recent counterattacks.

Russian sources have circulated footage purporting to show the effects of a recent Defence Forces counterattack on Russian positions near Maiorsk [20 km south-west of Bakhmut – ed.] and claiming that occupation forces repelled the attacks.

Analysts recall that on the night of 12-13 May, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs

To quote the ISW’s key takeaways for 13 May:

On the night of May 12-13, Russian forces conducted a Shahed-131/136 drone strike against Ukraine.

Russian media reported that two Russian Mi-8 helicopters, a Su-34 bomber, and an Su-35 fighter, crashed in Bryansk Oblast on May 13, which some Russian sources claimed was caused by Ukrainian air defences.

Russian sources claimed that Ukrainian forces struck rear Russian areas in Luhansk Oblast with British Storm Shadow cruise missiles on May 12 and 13, prompting heightened Russian anxiety about potential Ukrainian abilities to target Russian logistics.

Belarusian President Lukashenko was reportedly hospitalised at a presidential hospital in Minsk on May 13.

Russian forces continued limited ground attacks northeast of Kupiansk and northwest of Svatove.

They also made marginal gains within Bakhmut and continued limited offensive operations along the Avdiivka-Donetsk front.

Russian forces targeted Ukrainian positions in southern Ukraine west of Huliaipole.

According to reports, Russians are replenishing units with mobilised personnel.

Russian authorities continue their efforts to deport Ukrainian children to Russia under the guise of "rest and relaxation" schemes.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!