Russian drones launched towards Kyiv destroyed long before the city

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 14 May 2023, 06:14
Russian drones launched towards Kyiv destroyed long before the city
IRANIAN-MADE DRONE. STOCK PHOTO BY GETTY IMAGES

The drones that the Russians launched towards Kyiv on the night of 13-14 May were destroyed by air defence forces long before entering the city, and no cruise missiles were spotted in the airspace around the capital after midnight on Sunday.

Source: Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "It was the seventh air attack on the capital since the beginning of May! According to preliminary information, before midnight, the Russians launched reconnaissance drones into the airspace around the capital.

Most likely, to identify the positions of our air defence. All UAVs moving towards Kyiv were destroyed long before entering the city."

Details: Popko has added that after midnight [on 14 May – ed.], an air-raid warning was issued again, and it was related to an attack, presumably by cruise missiles launched from strategic bombers from the Caspian Sea.

Popko has said that no such cruise missiles were spotted in the airspace around the capital.

He has noted that there were no casualties in the capital.

