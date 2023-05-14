Ukraine's Armed Forces have 57 clashes with Russian occupiers – General Staff

Over the past day, Ukrainian defence forces had 57 clashes with the Russian occupiers on 4 sectors of the front.

Source: Morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, information as of 06:00 on 14 May 2023

Quote: "Yesterday, the Russian Federation launched another large-scale strike on the territory of Ukraine, using Iranian Shahed-136/131 assault drones.

According to updated information, 18 out of 23 were destroyed by our defenders. As a result of the blast waves, about 50 apartment buildings, private houses, cultural and medical institutions were damaged.

There are more than 30 wounded among the civilian population."

Details: In total, during the past day, the Russians launched four missile strikes, in particular on the cities of Ternopil and Mykolaiv, as a result of which there are wounded among civilians, and an apartment building and other civilian infrastructure facilities have been damaged.

In addition, the Russians carried out 79 air strikes and 99 attacks from multiple-launch missile systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements.

In particular, as a result of the shelling of Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, there are dead and wounded civilians, including children. A private house was destroyed, four apartment buildings and other civilian infrastructure were damaged.

The headquarters note that the occupiers continue to focus their main efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts. In total, during the past day there were 57 clashes on these sectors of the front, Bakhmut and Marinka remain in the epicentre of hostilities.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russian invaders inflicted air strikes on the settlements of Prohres, Mkhy, Semenivka, Novhorod-Siverskyi in Chernihiv Oblast and Budarky in Kharkiv Oblast. Mortar attacks and artillery shelling were carried out in the areas of Kliusy, Yeline, Zarichchia, Mkhy, Medvedivka, Yanzhulivka, Hremiach in Chernihiv Oblast and Stara Huta, Demianivka, Bachivsk, Vilna Sloboda, Bobylivka, Volfyne, Stepok, Riasne, Popivka in Sumy Oblast, as well as Udy, Kozacha Lopan, Starytsia, Ohirtseve, Khatnie, Hatyshche, Pletenivka, Bochkove, Nesterne, Budarky in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, the occupiers conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the area of Masiutivka, Novoselivske and the eastern outskirts of Stelmakhivka. They also inflicted air strikes on the areas of the settlements of Vilshana and Kotliarivka. Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Tabaivka, Nikopol in Kharkiv Oblast, as well as Stelmakhivka in Luhansk Oblast were subjected to artillery shelling and mortar attacks by the invaders.

On the Lyman front, the Russians did not conduct offensive operations. Air strikes were carried out in the areas of the settlements of Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, as well as Terny, Verkhnokamianske and Spirne in Donetsk Oblast. Makiivka in Luhansk Oblast as well as Bilohorivka, Verkhnokamianske, Spirne and Berestove in Donetsk Oblast were subjected to artillery shelling.

On the Bakhmut front, the occupiers continued to conduct offensive operations. Heavy fighting continues for the city of Bakhmut. In addition, during the day they conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the areas of the settlements of Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Khromove, Bakhmut and Bila Hora. The settlements of Vasiutynske, Novomarkove, Hryhorivka, Ivanivske, Kurdiumivka and Pivnichne suffered from Russian shelling.

Vasiukivka, Fedorivka Druha, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bohdanivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Bila Hora, Druzhba, Pivnichne, Pivdenne and Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast were affected by Russian shelling.

On the Avdiivka front, the Russians launched an airstrike near Avdiivka and fired on Pervomaiske and Karlivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, units of the defence forces repelled numerous attacks in the area of the city of Marinka. At the same time, Heorhiivka and Pobieda in Donetsk Oblast were subjected to Russian shelling.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the occupiers did not conduct offensive operations during the day. An airstrike was carried out near Prechystivka. They also carried out shelling of the settlements of Vuhledar, Novoukrainka, Prechystivka and Shakhtarske.

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, the invaders are on the defensive. They launched airstrikes on the areas of the settlements of Vremivka, Donetsk Oblast, and Burlatske, Malynivka, Zatyshshia, Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka and Mali Shcherbaky in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, as well as Beryslav and Kozatska in Kherson Oblast.

They also fired on the settlements of Malynivka, Huliaipole, Bilohiria, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Novopavlivka, Mali Shcherbaky and Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Zolota Balka, Mykhailivka, Dmytrivka, Antonivka, Chornobaivka in Kherson Oblast, and the city of Kherson.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out 10 attacks on clusters of Russian personnel and military equipment and 4 attacks on their anti-aircraft missile systems.

In addition, the defenders shot down three Orlan-10 reconnaissance UAVs, destroyed two Zala reconnaissance drones, four Lancet drones and five more of an unidentified type.

Units from Rocket Forces and Artillery hit four clusters of manpower, a multiple-launch missile system at its firing position, two air defence systems, two ammunition depots, and two Russian electronic warfare stations.

