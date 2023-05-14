All Sections
Russians attack Kherson Oblast, injuring 6 people

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 14 May 2023, 07:50
Russians attack Kherson Oblast, injuring 6 people

The Russians have carried out 90 attacks on Kherson Oblast over the past day, firing 434 missiles from various weapons, and wounding 6 people.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration 

Details: The Russians bombarded the area with heavy artillery, Grad multiple-launch missile systems, tanks, grenade launchers, UAVs and aircraft.

The city of Kherson was under Russian attack twice.

The Russian military targeted residential areas of the oblast's settlements, educational institution buildings  and a critical infrastructure facility in the Beryslav district.

Due to Russian attacks on 14 May, six people were injured.  

