Ternopil Oblast attacked twice overnight, cruise missiles hits reported – Oblast Military Administration

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 14 May 2023, 08:48
Volodymyr Trush, Head of the Ternopil Oblast Military Administration, reported a second Russian attack on the oblast during the night of 14 May.

Source: Trush on Telegram

Quote from Trush: "During the second air-raid warning, the enemy again attacked civilian objects in Ternopil Oblast.

At 05:00, a cruise missile strike was recorded.

Specialists arrived at the scene and recorded the destruction of 2 and damage to 12 dacha houses." [A dacha is a sort of a summer house, usually with a little plot of land where people grow vegetables, fruit trees and berries, or keep a garden – ed.]

Details: According to Trush, missile fragments damaged civilian commercial and business facilities and nine trucks.

There were no casualties.

Background: During an air-raid warning in Ternopil on Saturday evening (13 May), explosions were heard and a non-residential building caught fire.

Two people were injured in the attack.

