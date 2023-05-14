All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ternopil Oblast attacked twice overnight, cruise missiles hits reported – Oblast Military Administration

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 14 May 2023, 08:48
Ternopil Oblast attacked twice overnight, cruise missiles hits reported – Oblast Military Administration

Volodymyr Trush, Head of the Ternopil Oblast Military Administration, reported a second Russian attack on the oblast during the night of 14 May.

Source: Trush on Telegram

Quote from Trush: "During the second air-raid warning, the enemy again attacked civilian objects in Ternopil Oblast.

At 05:00, a cruise missile strike was recorded.

Advertisement:

Specialists arrived at the scene and recorded the destruction of 2 and damage to 12 dacha houses." [A dacha is a sort of a summer house, usually with a little plot of land where people grow vegetables, fruit trees and berries, or keep a garden – ed.]

Details: According to Trush, missile fragments damaged civilian commercial and business facilities and nine trucks.

There were no casualties.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Background: During an air-raid warning in Ternopil on Saturday evening (13 May), explosions were heard and a non-residential building caught fire.

Two people were injured in the attack.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian forces reclaim another 500 metres on Bakhmut front

Russia ramps up attacks on 3 Ukrainian oblasts – Deputy Defence Minister

President's Office confirms South African president wants to visit Ukraine with "peace initiative"

Man sentenced to life imprisonment for giving Russians information about Ukrainian positions in Lviv Oblast

Impossible to destroy Patriot system with Kinzhal missile – Air Force Spokesperson

US House of Representatives support resolution on special tribunal for Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
18:00
Russian occupiers admit there will be no holiday season in Crimea – Ukraine's Permanent Representative in Crimea
17:55
Erdoğan: "Grain Deal" Extended for Two Months
17:45
Black Sea Grain Initiative to be extended until 18 July – Ukraine's Minister of Infrastructure
17:41
Patriot air defence system has "insignificant" damage, US specialists inspect it – CNN
17:17
Russians kill child in Kherson Oblast – President's Office
16:56
PHOTORostov court sentences three Crimean Tatars to more than 10 years in prison each
16:47
Dutch Foreign Minister on "fighter jet coalition": No progress yet
16:30
Russian media reveals names of three pilots killed in Bryansk Oblast on 13 May
16:13
Ukraine's Defence Ministry to strengthen military intelligence capabilities
16:10
UK offers assistance to countries ready to supply fighter jets to Ukraine – British Defence Minister
All News
Advertisement: