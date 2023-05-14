All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Shelling in Kharkiv: Infrastructure facility, dormitory and apartment building damaged

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 14 May 2023, 09:34
Shelling in Kharkiv: Infrastructure facility, dormitory and apartment building damaged
KHARKIV OBLAST SHELLED ON THE NIGHT OF 14 MAY, PHOTO BY OMA

In Novobavarskyi district of the city of Kharkiv, a transport infrastructure facility, a dormitory building and an apartment building were damaged in an overnight bombardment by Russians, according to the head of the Oblast Military Administration (OMA), Oleh Syniehubov.

Source: Syniehubov on Telegram

Details: In addition to Kharkiv, the Russians fired on the village of Zolochiv with S-300s, two missiles hit the ground between residential buildings.

It is specified that windows were smashed in the houses and two garages were destroyed, but there were no casualties.

Advertisement:

Background: Syniehubov reported strikes on the city of Kharkiv and its oblast while a large-scale air-raid warning was in force in Ukraine. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian forces reclaim another 500 metres on Bakhmut front

Russia ramps up attacks on 3 Ukrainian oblasts – Deputy Defence Minister

President's Office confirms South African president wants to visit Ukraine with "peace initiative"

Man sentenced to life imprisonment for giving Russians information about Ukrainian positions in Lviv Oblast

Impossible to destroy Patriot system with Kinzhal missile – Air Force Spokesperson

US House of Representatives support resolution on special tribunal for Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
18:00
Russian occupiers admit there will be no holiday season in Crimea – Ukraine's Permanent Representative in Crimea
17:55
Erdoğan: "Grain Deal" Extended for Two Months
17:45
Black Sea Grain Initiative to be extended until 18 July – Ukraine's Minister of Infrastructure
17:41
Patriot air defence system has "insignificant" damage, US specialists inspect it – CNN
17:17
Russians kill child in Kherson Oblast – President's Office
16:56
PHOTORostov court sentences three Crimean Tatars to more than 10 years in prison each
16:47
Dutch Foreign Minister on "fighter jet coalition": No progress yet
16:30
Russian media reveals names of three pilots killed in Bryansk Oblast on 13 May
16:13
Ukraine's Defence Ministry to strengthen military intelligence capabilities
16:10
UK offers assistance to countries ready to supply fighter jets to Ukraine – British Defence Minister
All News
Advertisement: