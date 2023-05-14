Shelling in Kharkiv: Infrastructure facility, dormitory and apartment building damaged

KHARKIV OBLAST SHELLED ON THE NIGHT OF 14 MAY, PHOTO BY OMA

In Novobavarskyi district of the city of Kharkiv, a transport infrastructure facility, a dormitory building and an apartment building were damaged in an overnight bombardment by Russians, according to the head of the Oblast Military Administration (OMA), Oleh Syniehubov.

Source: Syniehubov on Telegram

Details: In addition to Kharkiv, the Russians fired on the village of Zolochiv with S-300s, two missiles hit the ground between residential buildings.

It is specified that windows were smashed in the houses and two garages were destroyed, but there were no casualties.

Background: Syniehubov reported strikes on the city of Kharkiv and its oblast while a large-scale air-raid warning was in force in Ukraine.

