All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


German President meets Zelenskyy at his residence

European PravdaSunday, 14 May 2023, 10:44
German President meets Zelenskyy at his residence

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier held a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Bellevue Palace on 14 May amid enhanced security measures.

Source: German news agency DTS, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Security measures have been stepped up in Berlin due to President Zelenskyy's visit to Germany. Snipers have been deployed in the Berlin district of Tiergarten, where the German president's residence is located.

Advertisement:

After the talks between the two presidents, Chancellor Olaf Scholz will welcome Zelenskyy with military honours at the Federal Chancellery.

Later, they will reportedly visit Aachen together, where Zelenskyy will be awarded the Charlemagne Prize.

Background: The plans for Zelenskyy's visit surfaced in the media last week, but the agenda was officially kept secret until the last moment.

Zelenskyy, under the protection of fighter jets, arrived in Berlin on the night of 14 May for the first time since the start of Russia's full-scale war of aggression.

On 13 May, the Ukrainian president visited Italy and the Vatican. Afterwards, a German Air Force plane took Zelenskyy to Berlin.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
All News
Advertisement: