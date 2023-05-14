German President meets Zelenskyy at his residence

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier held a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Bellevue Palace on 14 May amid enhanced security measures.

Source: German news agency DTS, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Security measures have been stepped up in Berlin due to President Zelenskyy's visit to Germany. Snipers have been deployed in the Berlin district of Tiergarten, where the German president's residence is located.

After the talks between the two presidents, Chancellor Olaf Scholz will welcome Zelenskyy with military honours at the Federal Chancellery.

Later, they will reportedly visit Aachen together, where Zelenskyy will be awarded the Charlemagne Prize.

Background: The plans for Zelenskyy's visit surfaced in the media last week, but the agenda was officially kept secret until the last moment.

Zelenskyy, under the protection of fighter jets, arrived in Berlin on the night of 14 May for the first time since the start of Russia's full-scale war of aggression.

On 13 May, the Ukrainian president visited Italy and the Vatican. Afterwards, a German Air Force plane took Zelenskyy to Berlin.

