All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Two Russian colonels eliminated in Bakhmut during the past day

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 14 May 2023, 14:00
Two Russian colonels eliminated in Bakhmut during the past day
VLADIMIR PUTIN and SERGEI SHOIGU, STOCK PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported the death of two of its colonels in a day on 13-14 May in the Bakhmut region.

Source: Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti with reference to the Russian Defence Ministry

Details: It is noted that the commander of the 4th Motorized Rifle Brigade, Colonel Vyacheslav Makarov, and the deputy commander of the army corps for military-political work, Colonel Yevgeny Brovko, allegedly died "while repelling attacks."

Propagandists write that Makarov personally led the battle, was seriously wounded during the "repelling of the attack" and died during the evacuation.

Advertisement:

Brovko led the occupiers on another site and died, having received multiple shrapnel wounds.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian forces reclaim another 500 metres on Bakhmut front

Russia ramps up attacks on 3 Ukrainian oblasts – Deputy Defence Minister

President's Office confirms South African president wants to visit Ukraine with "peace initiative"

Man sentenced to life imprisonment for giving Russians information about Ukrainian positions in Lviv Oblast

Impossible to destroy Patriot system with Kinzhal missile – Air Force Spokesperson

US House of Representatives support resolution on special tribunal for Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
18:00
Russian occupiers admit there will be no holiday season in Crimea – Ukraine's Permanent Representative in Crimea
17:55
Erdoğan: "Grain Deal" Extended for Two Months
17:45
Black Sea Grain Initiative to be extended until 18 July – Ukraine's Minister of Infrastructure
17:41
Patriot air defence system has "insignificant" damage, US specialists inspect it – CNN
17:17
Russians kill child in Kherson Oblast – President's Office
16:56
PHOTORostov court sentences three Crimean Tatars to more than 10 years in prison each
16:47
Dutch Foreign Minister on "fighter jet coalition": No progress yet
16:30
Russian media reveals names of three pilots killed in Bryansk Oblast on 13 May
16:13
Ukraine's Defence Ministry to strengthen military intelligence capabilities
16:10
UK offers assistance to countries ready to supply fighter jets to Ukraine – British Defence Minister
All News
Advertisement: