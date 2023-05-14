All Sections
Russian State Duma confirms information on Lukashenko's illness

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 14 May 2023, 23:04
Alexander Lukashenko. photo: Belta

Konstantin Zatulin, First Deputy Chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee on Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Affairs, said that the self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko is sick, but he does not have Covid.

Source: Zatulin in the commentary to the publication Podyem 

Details: Zatulin told Podyem that he knew what Lukashenko was ill with, but did not name the diagnosis.

Quote: "There's nothing so supernatural there, it's not Covid. A person just got sick.

Despite the fact that the person fell ill, he considered it his duty to come to Moscow, and then in the evening of the same day he held events in Minsk. Probably needs some rest, that's all."

Background:

  • On 9 May, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, immediately returned to Minsk after the military parade organised by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Moscow, without waiting for the end of all the celebrations.
  • Already in Minsk, the Belarusian dictator failed to deliver a customary speech to commemorate Victory Day during this year’s celebrations. 
  • As the media wrote, since the beginning of May, the self-proclaimed president has made significantly fewer public appearances
  • On 13 May, Lukashenko, after a long absence in public, visited the presidential clinic in Drozdy.
  • On 14 May, he did not appear at the celebration of the Day of the State Flag, State Emblem and National Anthem of Belarus.

