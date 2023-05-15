Zelenskyy arrives to Paris
Monday, 15 May 2023, 00:24
Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Paris late on 14 May; he was met by French President Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace.
Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram
Quote: "Ukraine and France are defending the freedom and security of Europe together!
Every day we are bringing peace closer for all Ukrainians and Europeans."
