Zelenskyy arrives to Paris

Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Paris late on 14 May; he was met by French President Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace.

Quote: "Ukraine and France are defending the freedom and security of Europe together!

Every day we are bringing peace closer for all Ukrainians and Europeans."

Earlier, it was reported that Volodymyr Zelenskyy would go to Paris after a visit to Germany.

Macron and Zelensky will discuss the urgent needs of Ukraine at dinner.

