Norway will conduct training for 3,200 Ukrainian military personnel during the year

European PravdaMonday, 15 May 2023, 07:39
Norway's Armed Forces, Forsvaret, plan to train about 3,200 Ukrainian soldiers this year.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as European Pravda reports

Details: It is noted that training will take place both on the territory of Norway and abroad.

Bjørn Arild Gram, the Minister of Defence of Norway, together with Morten Eggen, the Acting Chief of the Norwegian Home Guard, visited the training of the Ukrainian military at one of the training grounds.

"We supported Ukraine both materially and with training, and we will support it as long as necessary," said the Norwegian Defence Minister.

At the end of April, instructors of the Norwegian Home Guard, Heimevernet, began a four-week intensive training of more than a hundred servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in military medicine, fire training and team leadership.

This is the first of several courses from the Home Guard of Norway for Ukrainian soldiers.

Background: It was reported that from 15 May, Canada and Latvia will jointly train the Ukrainian military on Latvian territory as part of the UNIFIER Operation at the level of combat commanders.

