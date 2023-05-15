Ukrainian defenders shot down 4 Shaheds and 1 Orlan drone

Around midnight on 14 May, Ukrainian defenders destroyed four Shaheds and one Orlan in the area of responsibility of Air Command Skhid (East).

Source: Air Force Command

Quote: "At about midnight on 14 May 2023, four enemy Shahed-136/131 UAVs and one Orlan-10 operational-tactical reconnaissance UAV were destroyed in the north-eastern direction in the area of responsibility of Air Command Skhid (East)."

