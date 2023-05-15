All Sections
Over 150,000 Russian troops in southern Ukraine prepare for Ukrainian counteroffensive – Defence Intelligence

Iryna BalachukMonday, 15 May 2023, 13:01
RUSSIAN FORCES. PHOTO: UKRAINE’S DEFENCE INTELLIGENCE (GUR.GOV.UA)

Around 152,000 Russian troops are currently stationed in temporarily occupied territories in southern Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts, preparing to defend their positions against the expected Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Source: Ukraine's Defence Intelligence; Andrii Cherniak, spokesman for Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence, in a comment for RBC-Ukraine

Quote from Cherniak: "We are not seeing troops being withdrawn from Zaporizhzhia or Kherson oblasts. Yes, they’re making [certain] motions: taking away some things, evacuating some people, looting, but we are not seeing military units being withdrawn. In Enerhodar, for example, they are taking away everything they can – cars, medical equipment – but they do not withdraw. They are clearly aware that there will be fighting there."

Details: Cherniak has said that Russian troops were preparing for defence, reinforcing their existing defence fortifications and constructing new ones, because they know they do not have enough force to go on the offensive.

He added that the main goal of the Russian occupation forces is to hold their current positions.

He also explained that the Russians are using the so-called "evacuation" from the occupied territories in southern Ukraine as a cover-up to conduct counterintelligence and filtration operations.

They are also forcibly deporting Ukraine's supporters because they fear that partisan movements might spring up.

Background:

  • Earlier Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, said that Russian forces were preparing to defend the Russian-occupied city of Mariupol in southern Ukraine, and they have built fortifications near every bridge over the Kalchyk and Kalmius rivers in and around Mariupol.

