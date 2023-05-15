All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Occupiers build fortifications in Mariupol, preparing to defend themselves

Iryna BalachukMonday, 15 May 2023, 12:16
Occupiers build fortifications in Mariupol, preparing to defend themselves
ALL PHOTOS FROM ANDRIUSHCHENKO'S TELEGRAM CHANNEL

The Russian occupiers are preparing to defend the temporarily occupied city of Mariupol. The invaders have built fortifications near every bridge over the Kalchyk and Kalmius rivers in the city and neighbouring villages.

Source: Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, on Telegram

Quote from Andriushchenko: "This is what the fortifications that the Russians are building near the bridges in Mariupol look like.

Advertisement:

You can see for yourselves − ditches, concrete bunkers with firing points. All camouflaged. Unless you know it’s there, it’s not easy to see. All the fortifications have been built in recent months. Near each bridge over the rivers Kalchyk and Kalmius. Along the entire length [of the rivers] in Mariupol and the villages on the outskirts."

 

ALL PHOTOS FROM ANDRIUSHCHENKO'S TELEGRAM CHANNEL

Details: The mayor's adviser posted photos of the occupiers’ fortifications. He believes that this is how the Russians are preparing to fight for Mariupol.

 

Andriushchenko also urged people living in the temporarily occupied city to leave in order to avoid being used as a human shield for the occupiers during the upcoming liberation of Mariupol.

 

"Don’t underestimate the difficulty of the work ahead for our Armed Forces. The worst thing that can happen to the city is to be destroyed. Because Russians, whether they’re attacking or defending, turn everything to ashes. The worst thing that can happen to the residents of Mariupol is to be taken hostage and used as human shields by the occupiers. What should you do? Leave while you can," Andriushchenko advised.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
All News
Advertisement: