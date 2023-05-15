All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Occupiers build fortifications in Mariupol, preparing to defend themselves

Iryna BalachukMonday, 15 May 2023, 12:16
Occupiers build fortifications in Mariupol, preparing to defend themselves
ALL PHOTOS FROM ANDRIUSHCHENKO'S TELEGRAM CHANNEL

The Russian occupiers are preparing to defend the temporarily occupied city of Mariupol. The invaders have built fortifications near every bridge over the Kalchyk and Kalmius rivers in the city and neighbouring villages.

Source: Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, on Telegram

Quote from Andriushchenko: "This is what the fortifications that the Russians are building near the bridges in Mariupol look like.

You can see for yourselves − ditches, concrete bunkers with firing points. All camouflaged. Unless you know it’s there, it’s not easy to see. All the fortifications have been built in recent months. Near each bridge over the rivers Kalchyk and Kalmius. Along the entire length [of the rivers] in Mariupol and the villages on the outskirts."

Advertisement:
 

ALL PHOTOS FROM ANDRIUSHCHENKO'S TELEGRAM CHANNEL

Details: The mayor's adviser posted photos of the occupiers’ fortifications. He believes that this is how the Russians are preparing to fight for Mariupol.

 

Andriushchenko also urged people living in the temporarily occupied city to leave in order to avoid being used as a human shield for the occupiers during the upcoming liberation of Mariupol.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

 

"Don’t underestimate the difficulty of the work ahead for our Armed Forces. The worst thing that can happen to the city is to be destroyed. Because Russians, whether they’re attacking or defending, turn everything to ashes. The worst thing that can happen to the residents of Mariupol is to be taken hostage and used as human shields by the occupiers. What should you do? Leave while you can," Andriushchenko advised.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Armed Forces of Ukraine say Prigozhin wants to flee Bakhmut because Wagner Group is broken

International Criminal Court outraged by Russia putting its prosecutor on wanted list

Lavrov's family leaves Georgia escorted by security forces

videoZelenskyy on day in Japan: We are coordinating positions with partners, preparing new steps

photo, videoZelenskyy thanks Scholz for military assistance on sidelines of G7 summit

​​Situation in Bakhmut critical, but defenders control certain areas – Defence Ministry

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:53
Explosions rock Dnipro, air defence is activated
22:33
Armed Forces of Ukraine say Prigozhin wants to flee Bakhmut because Wagner Group is broken
21:53
Russia spreads false claims about "disappearance" of Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief in light of tensions in Bakhmut
21:25
Italian PM indicates Italy may join fighter jet coalition
20:50
International Criminal Court outraged by Russia putting its prosecutor on wanted list
20:44
Occupiers hide behind children's backs in "military hospital" in Luhansk Oblast – General Staff report
20:08
photoRussian forces deploy Lancet drone to attack Kharkiv and shell Kupiansk
19:41
photoRussian forces shell Toretsk: 6 civilians injured, including 1 child
18:59
Bakhmut and Marinka at epicentre of hostilities, Russian attempt to advance on Bila Hora fails – General Staff report
18:30
Lavrov's family leaves Georgia escorted by security forces
All News
Advertisement: