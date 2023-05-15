Occupiers build fortifications in Mariupol, preparing to defend themselves

The Russian occupiers are preparing to defend the temporarily occupied city of Mariupol. The invaders have built fortifications near every bridge over the Kalchyk and Kalmius rivers in the city and neighbouring villages.

Source: Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, on Telegram

Quote from Andriushchenko: "This is what the fortifications that the Russians are building near the bridges in Mariupol look like.

You can see for yourselves − ditches, concrete bunkers with firing points. All camouflaged. Unless you know it’s there, it’s not easy to see. All the fortifications have been built in recent months. Near each bridge over the rivers Kalchyk and Kalmius. Along the entire length [of the rivers] in Mariupol and the villages on the outskirts."

ALL PHOTOS FROM ANDRIUSHCHENKO'S TELEGRAM CHANNEL

Details: The mayor's adviser posted photos of the occupiers’ fortifications. He believes that this is how the Russians are preparing to fight for Mariupol.

Andriushchenko also urged people living in the temporarily occupied city to leave in order to avoid being used as a human shield for the occupiers during the upcoming liberation of Mariupol.

"Don’t underestimate the difficulty of the work ahead for our Armed Forces. The worst thing that can happen to the city is to be destroyed. Because Russians, whether they’re attacking or defending, turn everything to ashes. The worst thing that can happen to the residents of Mariupol is to be taken hostage and used as human shields by the occupiers. What should you do? Leave while you can," Andriushchenko advised.

