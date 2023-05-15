All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia won't run out of pilots but their quality will diminish – Ukraine's Air Force

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 15 May 2023, 13:57
Russia won't run out of pilots but their quality will diminish – Ukraine's Air Force
Yurii Ihnat, screenshot

Russia continues to train pilots, but many professional pilots have been killed or wounded in the war in Ukraine by now.

Source: Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for Ukraine’s Air Force, on the national 24/7 newscast

Quote from Ihnat: "Russia continues to train pilots; training centres are operating. In terms of the number of pilots graduating, it’s around 100-150 individuals each year.

Obviously, we aren't putting a lot of hope into Russia running out of pilots. But it’s [obvious] that the quality of the Russian personnel will diminish. This is war."

Advertisement:

Details: According to Ihnat, many of the pilots Russia deployed to Ukraine had fought in Syria; they were among the best Russian pilots. Many of them will no longer be able to operate aircraft, whether because they have been killed, wounded, or captured by Ukrainian forces.

Talking about Russia losing five aircraft on 13 May (two military planes and three helicopters), Ihnat noted that Russian propaganda is considering many possible lines of enquiry, blaming a wide range of suspects – from Russian partisans to Ukrainian fighter jets, from Russian or Ukrainian anti-aircraft defence systems to Ukrainian partisans operating MANPADS, among others.

"There are many versions, they’re in a state of hysteria, and we’re quite entertained by it," Ihnat added.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Background:

  • On 13 May, several Russian military planes and helicopters crashed in Russia's Bryansk Oblast. The aircraft were on their way to carry out an attack on Ukraine.
  • According to Ukraine’s Air Force, five Russian aircraft crashed that day. Ihnat said that the Russian planes and helicopters "encountered difficulties".

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Armed Forces of Ukraine say Prigozhin wants to flee Bakhmut because Wagner Group is broken

International Criminal Court outraged by Russia putting its prosecutor on wanted list

Lavrov's family leaves Georgia escorted by security forces

videoZelenskyy on day in Japan: We are coordinating positions with partners, preparing new steps

photo, videoZelenskyy thanks Scholz for military assistance on sidelines of G7 summit

​​Situation in Bakhmut critical, but defenders control certain areas – Defence Ministry

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:53
Explosions rock Dnipro, air defence is activated
22:33
Armed Forces of Ukraine say Prigozhin wants to flee Bakhmut because Wagner Group is broken
21:53
Russia spreads false claims about "disappearance" of Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief in light of tensions in Bakhmut
21:25
Italian PM indicates Italy may join fighter jet coalition
20:50
International Criminal Court outraged by Russia putting its prosecutor on wanted list
20:44
Occupiers hide behind children's backs in "military hospital" in Luhansk Oblast – General Staff report
20:08
photoRussian forces deploy Lancet drone to attack Kharkiv and shell Kupiansk
19:41
photoRussian forces shell Toretsk: 6 civilians injured, including 1 child
18:59
Bakhmut and Marinka at epicentre of hostilities, Russian attempt to advance on Bila Hora fails – General Staff report
18:30
Lavrov's family leaves Georgia escorted by security forces
All News
Advertisement: