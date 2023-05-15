All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Putin signs decree on simplified citizenship for those going to war

Iryna BalachukMonday, 15 May 2023, 14:49
Putin signs decree on simplified citizenship for those going to war
RUSSIAN PASSPORT. PHOTO EMCMO.MOSREG.RU

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree that allows foreign citizens who signed contracts for military service in the Russian Armed Forces during the period of the so-called "special military operation" to obtain Russian citizenship in a simplified way.

Source: Russian internet portal of legal information

Details: The document amends the decree on the simplified admission of foreign citizens and stateless persons who sign contracts for military service to Russian citizenship.

Advertisement:

The contract must be concluded for a period of 1 year.

Spouses, children and parents of those foreign citizens who agree to serve in the Russian army can also apply for simplified acquisition of citizenship.

The decree was signed on 15 May and it took effect immediately.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
All News
Advertisement: