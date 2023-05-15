All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Putin signs decree on simplified citizenship for those going to war

Iryna BalachukMonday, 15 May 2023, 14:49
Putin signs decree on simplified citizenship for those going to war
RUSSIAN PASSPORT. PHOTO EMCMO.MOSREG.RU

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree that allows foreign citizens who signed contracts for military service in the Russian Armed Forces during the period of the so-called "special military operation" to obtain Russian citizenship in a simplified way.

Source: Russian internet portal of legal information

Details: The document amends the decree on the simplified admission of foreign citizens and stateless persons who sign contracts for military service to Russian citizenship.

The contract must be concluded for a period of 1 year.

Advertisement:

Spouses, children and parents of those foreign citizens who agree to serve in the Russian army can also apply for simplified acquisition of citizenship.

The decree was signed on 15 May and it took effect immediately.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Armed Forces of Ukraine say Prigozhin wants to flee Bakhmut because Wagner Group is broken

International Criminal Court outraged by Russia putting its prosecutor on wanted list

Lavrov's family leaves Georgia escorted by security forces

videoZelenskyy on day in Japan: We are coordinating positions with partners, preparing new steps

photo, videoZelenskyy thanks Scholz for military assistance on sidelines of G7 summit

​​Situation in Bakhmut critical, but defenders control certain areas – Defence Ministry

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:53
Explosions rock Dnipro, air defence is activated
22:33
Armed Forces of Ukraine say Prigozhin wants to flee Bakhmut because Wagner Group is broken
21:53
Russia spreads false claims about "disappearance" of Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief in light of tensions in Bakhmut
21:25
Italian PM indicates Italy may join fighter jet coalition
20:50
International Criminal Court outraged by Russia putting its prosecutor on wanted list
20:44
Occupiers hide behind children's backs in "military hospital" in Luhansk Oblast – General Staff report
20:08
photoRussian forces deploy Lancet drone to attack Kharkiv and shell Kupiansk
19:41
photoRussian forces shell Toretsk: 6 civilians injured, including 1 child
18:59
Bakhmut and Marinka at epicentre of hostilities, Russian attempt to advance on Bila Hora fails – General Staff report
18:30
Lavrov's family leaves Georgia escorted by security forces
All News
Advertisement: