Putin signs decree on simplified citizenship for those going to war

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree that allows foreign citizens who signed contracts for military service in the Russian Armed Forces during the period of the so-called "special military operation" to obtain Russian citizenship in a simplified way.

Source: Russian internet portal of legal information

Details: The document amends the decree on the simplified admission of foreign citizens and stateless persons who sign contracts for military service to Russian citizenship.

The contract must be concluded for a period of 1 year.

Spouses, children and parents of those foreign citizens who agree to serve in the Russian army can also apply for simplified acquisition of citizenship.

The decree was signed on 15 May and it took effect immediately.

