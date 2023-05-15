All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Details of Ternopil strike emerge: warehouses and university damaged

Yevhen KizilovMonday, 15 May 2023, 18:05
Details of Ternopil strike emerge: warehouses and university damaged

In addition to human casualties, the Russian missile attack on Ternopil on the night of 13-14 May damaged industrial and warehouse premises, infrastructure facilities and an educational institution.

Source: Serhii Nadal, Mayor of Ternopil, as quoted by Media Center Ukraine

Details: According to Nadal, one person received shrapnel wounds and another suffered burns.

Nadal said that warehouses belonging to Light of the Reformation, a religious organisation, were also damaged. The damage is estimated at tens of millions of hryvnias.

Advertisement:

A university building in Ternopil was also damaged in the missile attack.

The mayor noted that individual applications from citizens regarding damage to private property and commercial facilities are now also being reported.

Quote: "There are recorded applications from residents regarding damaged vehicles and private cars. There is now one application regarding damage to a private house. There are about 60 applications concerning damage to commercial properties. Some country houses and dachas near Ternopil were destroyed, many of which cannot be rebuilt at all." [A dacha is a summer house, usually with a little plot of land where people grow vegetables, fruit trees and berries, or keep a garden – ed.]

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Background: Around midnight on 13 May, explosions and a fire occurred in Ternopil. Two people were injured in the Russian attack.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Armed Forces of Ukraine say Prigozhin wants to flee Bakhmut because Wagner Group is broken

International Criminal Court outraged by Russia putting its prosecutor on wanted list

Lavrov's family leaves Georgia escorted by security forces

videoZelenskyy on day in Japan: We are coordinating positions with partners, preparing new steps

photo, videoZelenskyy thanks Scholz for military assistance on sidelines of G7 summit

​​Situation in Bakhmut critical, but defenders control certain areas – Defence Ministry

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:53
Explosions rock Dnipro, air defence is activated
22:33
Armed Forces of Ukraine say Prigozhin wants to flee Bakhmut because Wagner Group is broken
21:53
Russia spreads false claims about "disappearance" of Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief in light of tensions in Bakhmut
21:25
Italian PM indicates Italy may join fighter jet coalition
20:50
International Criminal Court outraged by Russia putting its prosecutor on wanted list
20:44
Occupiers hide behind children's backs in "military hospital" in Luhansk Oblast – General Staff report
20:08
photoRussian forces deploy Lancet drone to attack Kharkiv and shell Kupiansk
19:41
photoRussian forces shell Toretsk: 6 civilians injured, including 1 child
18:59
Bakhmut and Marinka at epicentre of hostilities, Russian attempt to advance on Bila Hora fails – General Staff report
18:30
Lavrov's family leaves Georgia escorted by security forces
All News
Advertisement: