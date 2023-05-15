Details of Ternopil strike emerge: warehouses and university damaged

In addition to human casualties, the Russian missile attack on Ternopil on the night of 13-14 May damaged industrial and warehouse premises, infrastructure facilities and an educational institution.

Source: Serhii Nadal, Mayor of Ternopil, as quoted by Media Center Ukraine

Details: According to Nadal, one person received shrapnel wounds and another suffered burns.

Nadal said that warehouses belonging to Light of the Reformation, a religious organisation, were also damaged. The damage is estimated at tens of millions of hryvnias.

A university building in Ternopil was also damaged in the missile attack.

The mayor noted that individual applications from citizens regarding damage to private property and commercial facilities are now also being reported.

Quote: "There are recorded applications from residents regarding damaged vehicles and private cars. There is now one application regarding damage to a private house. There are about 60 applications concerning damage to commercial properties. Some country houses and dachas near Ternopil were destroyed, many of which cannot be rebuilt at all." [A dacha is a summer house, usually with a little plot of land where people grow vegetables, fruit trees and berries, or keep a garden – ed.]

Background: Around midnight on 13 May, explosions and a fire occurred in Ternopil. Two people were injured in the Russian attack.

