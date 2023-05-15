Russians conduct raids at railway and bus stations in Crimea – General Staff

In occupied Crimea, Russian secret forces conduct enhanced inspections at railway and bus stations, primarily inspecting Crimean Tatars.

Source: report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of the evening of 15 May

Quote from the General Staff: "To strengthen control over the population in temporarily occupied Crimea, operational groups of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation conduct raids on railway stations and bus stations. Crimean Tatars are subject to priority inspection."

Details: In addition, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine report that recently, in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, persons who agreed to cooperate with the Russian occupiers are offered to renounce their Ukrainian citizenship and accept Russian citizenship in writing.

According to the Ukrainian military, those who refuse are threatened with dismissal from their jobs with further persecution by Russians.

