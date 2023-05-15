All Sections
Ukrainian forces advance on the flanks around Bakhmut despite "fierce resistance" and take Russian soldiers prisoner

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 15 May 2023, 20:55
Ukrainian forces advance on the flanks around Bakhmut despite fierce resistance and take Russian soldiers prisoner

Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesman for the Skhid (East) Group of Forces, said that over the course of the past two days, Ukraine’s defence forces have advanced 350 metres to 2 kilometres on the flanks around Bakhmut.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine, citing Serhii Cherevatyi on the national 24/7 newscast

Quote from Cherevatyi: "The enemy is putting up fierce resistance. Over the course of today, there were 34 clashes on the Bakhmut front, and enemy forces deployed different types of artillery and other weapon systems to attack [Ukrainian] positions 479 times. There were four [Russian] airstrikes. Our soldiers managed to kill 149 and injure 160 [Russian soldiers] in combat, and to take six prisoners."

Details: Cherevatyi also said that Ukrainian forces damaged two Russian infantry fighting vehicles, two armoured vehicles and three UAVs, and struck a Russian ammunition dump.

As before, Russian forces are persevering in their attempts to capture the city of Bakhmut: they are "making incredible efforts to do so," as Cherevatyi said.

Quote from Cherevatyi: "Our troops are holding the line there, and are working with utmost courage, bravery, endurance, and ingenuity. As soon as they get an opportunity to attack enemy forces on the flanks, they do so. All this is part of the months-long defence operation aimed at depleting the enemy.

Bakhmut is now essentially a pivotal point in a way, a point in which [the future of] this conflict will be decided: if the enemy fails to replenish their forces there, we will simply obliterate them."

Subjects: Donetsk region
