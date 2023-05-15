All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian forces advance on the flanks around Bakhmut despite "fierce resistance" and take Russian soldiers prisoner

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 15 May 2023, 20:55
Ukrainian forces advance on the flanks around Bakhmut despite fierce resistance and take Russian soldiers prisoner

Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesman for the Skhid (East) Group of Forces, said that over the course of the past two days, Ukraine’s defence forces have advanced 350 metres to 2 kilometres on the flanks around Bakhmut.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine, citing Serhii Cherevatyi on the national 24/7 newscast

Quote from Cherevatyi: "The enemy is putting up fierce resistance. Over the course of today, there were 34 clashes on the Bakhmut front, and enemy forces deployed different types of artillery and other weapon systems to attack [Ukrainian] positions 479 times. There were four [Russian] airstrikes. Our soldiers managed to kill 149 and injure 160 [Russian soldiers] in combat, and to take six prisoners."

Details: Cherevatyi also said that Ukrainian forces damaged two Russian infantry fighting vehicles, two armoured vehicles and three UAVs, and struck a Russian ammunition dump.

Advertisement:

As before, Russian forces are persevering in their attempts to capture the city of Bakhmut: they are "making incredible efforts to do so," as Cherevatyi said.

Quote from Cherevatyi: "Our troops are holding the line there, and are working with utmost courage, bravery, endurance, and ingenuity. As soon as they get an opportunity to attack enemy forces on the flanks, they do so. All this is part of the months-long defence operation aimed at depleting the enemy.

Bakhmut is now essentially a pivotal point in a way, a point in which [the future of] this conflict will be decided: if the enemy fails to replenish their forces there, we will simply obliterate them."

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Subjects: Donetsk region
Advertisement:

Lavrov's family leaves Georgia escorted by security forces

videoZelenskyy on day in Japan: We are coordinating positions with partners, preparing new steps

photo, videoZelenskyy thanks Scholz for military assistance on sidelines of G7 summit

​​Situation in Bakhmut critical, but defenders control certain areas – Defence Ministry

photo, videoZelenskyy's participation in G7 summit "could be turning point" – Macron

photo, videoZelenskyy meets with Prime Minister of India

All News
Donetsk region
Russian Uragan rocket launchers attack Kurakhove: 3 civilians injured, including 1 minor
Russian forces attack Kostiantynivka, killing 2 people and injuring 10, including children
Russian Defence Ministry explains their retreat north of Bakhmut, Wagner Group expects encirclement
RECENT NEWS
18:59
Bakhmut and Marinka at epicentre of hostilities, Russian attempt to advance on Bila Hora fails – General Staff report
18:30
Lavrov's family leaves Georgia escorted by security forces
18:16
videoZelenskyy on day in Japan: We are coordinating positions with partners, preparing new steps
17:47
Occupiers report explosions in Tokmak
17:19
photo, videoZelenskyy thanks Scholz for military assistance on sidelines of G7 summit
17:04
"Graduation from kindergarten during the day, "congratulations" at night": Kyiv resident describes consequences of overnight Russian attack
16:58
​​Situation in Bakhmut critical, but defenders control certain areas – Defence Ministry
16:44
Ukraine's Defence Minister announces next Ramstein meeting
16:38
Russia's losses on Tavriia front in one day amount to almost four companies
16:16
photo, videoZelenskyy's participation in G7 summit "could be turning point" – Macron
All News
Advertisement: