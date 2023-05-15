All Sections
Search continues for downed Su fighter jet pilot in Russia's Bryansk Oblast

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 15 May 2023, 23:32
A search is ongoing in Russia’s Bryansk Oblast for the body of the co-pilot of a downed Su plane. Local residents have been asked to help out with "boats" and "waders".

Source: Astra Telegram channel 

Details: The Su-34 fighter jet was shot down near the city of Starodub in Bryansk Oblast on 13 May. Two Mі-8 helicopters and a Su-35 fighter jet were also downed in the oblast on the same day.

The Russian Defence Ministry has made no official comment on this, and the governor of Bryansk Oblast has only confirmed the loss of one helicopter.

On 15 May, the local authority in the Starodub district posted the following message on Vkontakte [a Russian social media platform - ed.]: "Calling all residents of the district, in order to organise a search for the co-pilot of the crashed plane in the marshy area, we are asking you to help with boats and waders."

 

The local authorities thereby confirmed that at least one of the two aircraft crashed: the Su-34, since the Su-35 is a single-seater.

Earlier: On 13 May, Russian media reported the loss of two helicopters and two aircraft in one day, and Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for Ukraine’s Air Force, later stated that the Russian Federation had lost five combat units of aviation that Saturday: two aircraft and three helicopters.

