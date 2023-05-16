All Sections
US tells journalists why visit of Chinese special envoy to Ukraine is important

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 16 May 2023, 01:53
US tells journalists why visit of Chinese special envoy to Ukraine is important
VEDANT PATEL. PHOTO FROM FACEBOOK

China needs to hear directly from the Ukrainian authorities regarding its position on the end of the war, so the fact that the special envoy of the People's Republic of China is visiting Ukraine is important.

Source: Ukrinform citing Vedant Patel, Principal Deputy Spokesperson at the US Department of State; Department Press Briefing on 15 May 2023

Quote: "It is important for the PRC to hear directly from our Ukrainian partners about why Ukraine’s security concerns and its sovereignty and territorial integrity must be respected."

Details: The US Department of State emphasised the importance of adhering to the principle of "nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine" in any diplomatic efforts.

Patel added that currently the Russian Federation is showing no interest in ending the war.

"While others are focused on finding ways for this war to end, including President Zelenskyy, who has laid out his own peace plan, Russia is sending drones and missiles into a neighbour’s country, hitting apartment buildings, hitting hospitals, hitting movie theatres, killing scores of children and injuring others," he said.

Background: According to Reuters, Li Hui, Chinese Special Envoy, will visit Ukraine on 16-17 May to discuss the "political settlement" of the war.

