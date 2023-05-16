All Sections
US ambassador thanks Ukraine's air defence forces for their work after night explosions in Kyiv

European PravdaTuesday, 16 May 2023, 07:55
US ambassador thanks Ukraine's air defence forces for their work after night explosions in Kyiv
BRIDGET BRINK. PHOTO: SK.USEMBASSY.GOV

Bridget Brink, US Ambassador to Ukraine, has reacted to the new missile attack on Kyiv launched by Russia, which happened overnight on 15-16 May.

Source: Bridget Brink on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda.

Details: After the powerful explosions, Brink thanked the air defence forces of Ukraine for their work. 

Quote: "Grateful for the powerful work of Ukrainian air defenders," she said.

Background: Several loud explosions were heard in Kyiv on the night of 15–16 May, and Ukraine’s air defence systems were activated. According to the local authorities, fragments of missiles fell in several districts of the capital. A non-residential building and several cars caught fire in the Solomianskyi district, and two more have been damaged by missile fragments in the Darnytskyi district.

According to preliminary information from the Kyiv City Military Administration, the vast majority of Russian targets were detected and destroyed in the sky over Kyiv.

