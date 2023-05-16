All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Kyiv wants to receive 40-50 F-16 fighters from allies – Defence Minister adviser

European PravdaTuesday, 16 May 2023, 10:14

Yurii Sak, advisor to Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov, has named the number of F-16 fighter jets that Kyiv hopes to receive from its allies. 

Source: Politico, as European Pravda reports

Details: According to Sak, Ukraine wants to receive 40 to 50 F-16s in total, forming three or four squadrons to protect its skies from Russian bombing. 

Kyiv has told Western leaders that the need for modern aircraft has become more acute since the Russian air force began making extensive use of guided reconnaissance bombs in March, which can reach targets at greater distances. Currently, Ukraine has "nothing to stop" Russian aircraft from carrying them, Sak said.

Advertisement:

"Everyone understands that this topic is ripe for discussion. Nobody said that it’s impossible. If you compared it with three months ago, when we were still struggling to get tanks, today everybody is talking about the jet coalition — that’s a very promising sign," Sak said. 

"We understand that our air defense will not be complete without fighter jets, F-16s," he added.

Sak noted that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants the issue of combat aircraft to be high on the agenda of the G7 summit in Hiroshima and the NATO summit in Lithuania in July.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

The Ukrainian president received "assurances" from Western leaders during his latest European tour that they would discuss the issue in the coming days, according to an adviser to the defence minister.

Although Britain, Italy, France, and Germany cannot offer F-16s, Sack said that "they have an important voice in the international coalition", and Ukraine would like them to encourage allies such as the United States and Türkiye.

Background:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Armed Forces of Ukraine say Prigozhin wants to flee Bakhmut because Wagner Group is broken

International Criminal Court outraged by Russia putting its prosecutor on wanted list

Lavrov's family leaves Georgia escorted by security forces

videoZelenskyy on day in Japan: We are coordinating positions with partners, preparing new steps

photo, videoZelenskyy thanks Scholz for military assistance on sidelines of G7 summit

​​Situation in Bakhmut critical, but defenders control certain areas – Defence Ministry

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:53
Explosions rock Dnipro, air defence is activated
22:33
Armed Forces of Ukraine say Prigozhin wants to flee Bakhmut because Wagner Group is broken
21:53
Russia spreads false claims about "disappearance" of Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief in light of tensions in Bakhmut
21:25
Italian PM indicates Italy may join fighter jet coalition
20:50
International Criminal Court outraged by Russia putting its prosecutor on wanted list
20:44
Occupiers hide behind children's backs in "military hospital" in Luhansk Oblast – General Staff report
20:08
photoRussian forces deploy Lancet drone to attack Kharkiv and shell Kupiansk
19:41
photoRussian forces shell Toretsk: 6 civilians injured, including 1 child
18:59
Bakhmut and Marinka at epicentre of hostilities, Russian attempt to advance on Bila Hora fails – General Staff report
18:30
Lavrov's family leaves Georgia escorted by security forces
All News
Advertisement: